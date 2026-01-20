Leaked Audio Reveals Wild Aftermath of Jimmy Butler Injury vs Heat

Disaster struck the Golden State Warriors on Monday night as forward Jimmy Butler left the game limping. Despite the injury against his former team, the Miami Heat, the 6x All-Star was able to forget the pain due to a hilarious interaction. It was none other than Buddy Hield who was responsible for that reaction.

The injury happened with 7:41 left in the third quarter, as Butler left with 17 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals on the night. The Warriors quickly ruled that he would not return to the game with a right knee injury. While he was screaming on the court in pain, Kerr called for a timeout and the teammates assembled. When the broadcast on the NBA App went down, the mic on the camera apparently remained switched on and caught an exchange between Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield.

“That sh– looked nasty, huh? Shut you b— a– up! Oh! My knee!” Butler seemingly said to Hield before screaming in pain. The injury did look serious, but Hield brought the jokes out during the tense situation. “Come on, bro, we need you. Get you a– up,” Hield responded. It could be one of the reasons when the broadcast came back on, Butler still had a smile while being helped by Hield. The two have been in a joking feud ever since Butler arrived in the Bay Area in the middle of last season.

Jimmy Butler was unable to put much, if any, weight on his right leg. He had 17 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals while going 6-11 from the field (54.5%). Without him on the court, it provided an extra motivation for his teammates to score, and apart from him 6 of them ended in double-digit scoring.

Even Buddy Hield dropped 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4-7 3-PT in 23 mins of action. He came off screens ready to fire and didn’t need much space to get his shot off. Even speaking about the severity of the injury issue to the media, Hield offered a positive update. “I don’t think Jimmy is going to be out, I think he’s going to be fine. You can’t talk like that right now. Here we don’t think negatively, and whatever happens, he’s going to be able to handle it.”

The bromance between the two seems to have done nothing but help the team’s chemistry, which even Stephen Curry noticed and appreciated.

Jimmy Butler turns adversity into a positive

Jonathan Kuminga and Hield helped Butler through the team tunnel. Jimmy eventually needed a wheelchair to avoid further damage. Even then, the jokes didn’t stop. “Entertaining. He’s being Jimmy, he’s high spirits. He said he’s fine, and he was able to go in the wheelchair fine”. The team’s leader was also asked about Robin getting injured, and Curry also narrated the same personality trait.

“It’s kind of funny. He was still cracking jokes over there while he was on the ground in true Jimmy fashion,” said Steph to the media. “Always going to have a good time no matter what the situation is. I do love that perspective and that part of his personality”. Curry even said in the post-game conference that Butler joked about going to the free-throw line despite needing assistance to get off the court.

Just hours after the conference, the Warriors announced a season-ending torn right ACL injury. Now, he will need his teammates’ support more than ever as he rehabs on the sidelines.