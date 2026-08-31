“Leave Him Open”: Klay Thompson’s Father Issues Open Challenge After Major Disrespect

Klay Thompson may be far removed from his prime, but counting out a four-time NBA champion still carries consequences. Since joining the Miami Heat, the 36-year-old has faced brutal criticism, with fans calling him “washed” in his new jersey. That disrespect has not gone unnoticed. Now, his father, Mychal Thompson, has a message for every doubter.

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On SiriusXM NBA, the 2-time NBA champ with the LA Lakers stood up for his son. Thompson Sr. said, “If people don’t think Klay can be Klay anymore, leave him open. Don’t guard him. Don’t face guard him. I see people still bear hugging him and not leaving him open for a second. So if he’s not Klay anymore, leave him open and give him open shots. Let’s see what happens.”

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After leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2024, Klay Thompson didn’t play at his best for the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game during the 2024–25 NBA. Meanwhile, he posted 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game during the 2025–26 season. The veteran guard played a total of 141 games for the Mavs.

However, before the 2024 to 2026 odd stint, it is safe to say Klay Thompson was a terror on the floor. Across 13 seasons and 793 regular-season appearances with the Warriors, Thompson established himself as one of the franchise’s greatest shooters. He averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting approximately 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.

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His full career tells a different story. Moreover, “washed” feels like going overboard. Even now, he is an elite shooter. Let’s see his shooting record for his tenure with the Mavericks.

Klay Thompson shot 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range during the 2024-25 season with the Dallas Mavericks. In 2025-26, his shooting dipped to 39.3% overall and 38.3% from deep.

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That is why, even Brendan Tobin of 104.3 WQAM stepped in to defend Klay on his show. “People are trying to allege that Klay Thompson. Look, you know how when somebody goes to a team later in their career, they’re like, ‘Whoa,’ like the way they look in a jersey?” he said.

Tobin added, “And they’re trying to do that with Klay Thompson where it’s like, ‘Hey, look at Klay Thompson in the Heat jersey. You want to, if you want to ask if I’m washed, I’m going to send you this.’ And it’s Klay Thompson in the Heat jersey and saying that he looks washed because he’s in that jersey. And I’ve got to say, I disagree.”

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Klay Thompson may no longer be the player he was in Golden State, but Mychal Thompson’s point is simple: if teams truly believe the veteran shooter is washed, they can afford to stop guarding him.

So far, they clearly haven’t.