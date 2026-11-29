On February 24, 2020, the Staples Center was full of attendees mourning the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant. However, there was one prominent face that felt missing from the broadcast, and that was LeBron James. The question began floating on the internet about whether James really missed out on his colleague’s celebration of life. Years later, we have an answer, and it’s one many have suspected for long.

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Recently, investigative journalist Pablo Torre appeared on The Adam Friedland Show, and the topic just seemingly came up. Friedland theorized that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, didn’t want LeBron James at the event, forcing her to clap back with strong words.

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“Adam Friedland, your claim that I ‘didn’t want LeBron to attend Kobe and Gigi’s Celebration of Life’ is false,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in an Instagram story. “And Pablo Torre, there is no ‘subtext’ here. I invited him.”

“Plus, every 2020 Laker was invited to Kobe and Gigi’s Celebration of Life AND every 2024 Laker was invited to Kobe’s statue unveiling. Lebron’s decision not to attend was his own personal choice and had nothing to do with me. Leave me out of your gossip.”

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Vanessa Bryant’s response was directed at correcting the narrative Torre and Friedland presented, not attacking Torre as a person. She wanted people to know that she had invited LeBron and he chose not to attend.

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However, her anger and frustration towards Freidland’s claim are valid. After all, in 2020, LeBron James never explicitly admitted that he didn’t attend the event at the Staples Center along with other prominent players like Stephen Curry and even Michael Jordan. Now, Vanessa has clarified that he wasn’t present.

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In fact, Jordan was visibly emotional at the event, weeping in front of the camera and all the attendees. Pablo Torre claimed that there was a “triangle of egos” between LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. He then questioned why James was okay with people thinking he attended when he, in fact, did not.

That’s what Torre labeled the “subtext” of the situation after Friedland claimed that Vanessa Bryant didn’t want James there.

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Regardless, Bryant’s Instagram story has answered a long-standing unconfirmed rumor regarding James’ absence from the event. After February 24, 2020, The Los Angeles Times directly approached James to ask whether he’d attended the event or not, but the NBA star kept his answers vague at best.

“Like I said, man, it’s just… I respect your question, for sure,” he said at the time. “It was very emotional, very emotional day, very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved.”

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Clearly, a yes or no answer was not provided at the time. Later reports suggested that James’ agent, Rich Paul, had told Stephen A. Smith that James had spent Bryant’s memorial “in his own space.”

This angle holds crucial value because when Smith publicly feuded with James in 2025, the ESPN analyst claimed that James indeed missed Bryant’s memorial. However, Smith walked back on his claim mere hours later.

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In the same year, Pablo Torre took it upon himself to do what he does best: find out. After speaking with several league sources, Torre concluded that there was no convincing evidence of James’ presence at the memorial. Even Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reportedly didn’t see him around.

Now, Vanessa Bryant’s message confirms that James actually missed his ex-teammate’s memorial. Perhaps he chose to grieve in his “own space,” as mentioned by his agent. After Bryant’s tragic passing, James had claimed that it had been the toughest week of his life. Therefore, his absence notably bothered many fans.