“Leave the Past in the Past!”: Stephen Curry’s Mom Sonya Slams Media for Dragging Dell Curry Divorce After Remarriage

Five years after ending her 33-year marriage to the former NBA player, Stephen Curry’s mother has remarried. Sonya Curry even delivered a stern message for anyone revisiting her divorce from Dell Curry. She wants her new beginning without old controversies overshadowing it.

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But her wedding announcement has brought renewed attention to the couple’s contentious 2021 split. The mother of three likely knew her past would resurface, which may explain why she turned off comments on her wedding post. However, when the Instagram page TheYBF_Daily, which has 347,000 followers, shared the news, Sonya Curry sent a reply.

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“This is exactly why people don’t want to share good news with others!” The comment continued on Instagram, “Can you just share what is happening now and leave the past in the past! For the record, Dell I didn’t cite that Dell cheated with multiple women! Our family has been through enough and are finally moving forward and this stuff is sooooooo unnecessary!”

Sonya announced her remarriage on Instagram, sharing photographs from the ceremony at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona. Although she has not publicly identified her new husband, her post reflected on faith, grief, and finding love again after a difficult period in her life.

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Her private life has been public ever since her first marriage to the NBA star. Sonya and Dell met at Virginia Tech and married in 1988, the year Stephen was born. They later welcomed Seth in 1990 and their daughter, Sydel, in 1994. For more than three decades, they built a family together. Their marriage ended in 2021; however, the split soon became more complicated when allegations from their divorce filings surfaced publicly.

Stephen Curry’s mother filed for divorce in June 2021, citing marital misconduct. Dell disputed her account and made accusations of his own. He alleged that Sonya had an affair with former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson during their marriage. She acknowledged her relationship with Johnson but maintained that it began after the separation with the former NBA star in March 2020.

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The divorce also put Stephen in a difficult position. In a 2022 interview with The Ringer, the Golden State Warriors star opened up about navigating his parents’ separation.

“I could be mad and be like, ‘Y’all effed this up,’” he said. “The calmness I have in myself is because of y’all,” Stephen added. He explained that he wanted to remain present for both parents rather than allow their separation to dictate his relationship with either of them.

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Stephen Curry kept his word of being present for his parents despite their divorce. The Warriors star was seen enthusiastically cheering on his eldest daughter, Riley Elizabeth Curry, as she took over the dance floor. Another photo from Sonya’s marriage featured more than a dozen Polaroids of the wedding guests, including Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, alongside Seth and his wife Callie Rivers.