LeBron, Bronny James Under Threat as Stephen Curry Breaks Kobe Bryant Family Record

Bronny James and his father, LeBron James, became the first to play alongside each other in the 2024-25 season. But there have been legendary father-son duos who are still creating records. Warriors Stephen Curry’s three-pointer against the Hawks placed him and his father among the league’s most prolific scoring families.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Curry knocked down one of his trademark, Dell and Steph, father-son duo, passed Joe Jellybean Bryant and Kobe Bryant for the second-most father-son points. The most combined points by a father and son in NBA history belong to LeBron and Bronny James – 42,692 points. LeBron has scored 42,601 of those points, while Bronny has contributed 91 so far in his young career.

Now the Currys hold second place with 38,896 points. Stephen Curry accounts for 26,226 of those points, while Dell Curry finished his career with 12,670 points. Kobe and Joe Bryant had 38,895, of which the son scored the majority with 33,643 points, and the father knocked down 5,252 points. There was another record that the Curry household got to celebrate recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Curry’s appearance in the Warriors’ win over the Utah Jazz, he and his father now hold the record for the most games played by a father-son duo. Dolph and Danny Shayes, with 2,134 total games played, held the previous record. After setting the record and beating the Jazz, Curry was asked about the accomplishment.

“It’s cool,” Curry said, before then adding some more context to making history. “Just longevity and the family business being in this game. You add my brother’s points, it’s even better, so pretty special for the Curry family as a whole. Knowing that (Dell) played for 16 years, I’m in my 17th year still trying to do it. A dream come true, to be honest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While many didn’t consider Stephen Curry to break records after his Davidson stint, the teachings of his father helped him a lot.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry learned from his father to avoid early NBA jitters

Transition from the NCAA to the NBA is never easy. According to Stephen Curry, this made his shift from Davidson to the NBA less bumpy. Dell Curry, with his lightning-quick release, was punishing defenses for sixteen years. He was a reliable off-the-bench scorer and even won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1994. That experience helped Steph Curry.

“It helped the initial shock factor for sure,” he said on the “Mind The Game” podcast. “I’ve been in locker rooms, gone on a couple road trips and seeing, you know, how the team moves and all that. I got to see how my dad interacted with, you know, coaching staff, other players, staff in the locker room, around the arena, around the team, like all those type of things.”

From being called glass ankles to being now a clutch shooter, Stephen Curry has changed his perception. In fact, many credit him for being one to influence three-point shooting all over the league.