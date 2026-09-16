“LeBron Effect”: 76ers legend delays retirement as fans think they’ve figured out why

Something has changed in Philadelphia, and it is not just another new player joining the Sixers. The arrival of major stars has brought fresh excitement around the team. Now, one familiar voice has decided that he does not want to miss what comes next.

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Matt Cord, the longtime Philadelphia 76ers in-arena announcer, will return for one more season after previously planning to retire. His decision has caught the attention of Sixers fans. Some fans are now wondering if the team’s big offseason moves played a role in his decision.

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Cord will return for the 2026-27 NBA season. It will be his 29th season as the team’s PA announcer. Cord had earlier announced that the 2025-26 season would be his final year after spending 28 years behind the microphone.

According to Sharif Phillips-Keaton’s report on SixersWire, Cord started his role during the 1998-99 season. Allen Iverson was the face of the franchise at that time, while Larry Brown was the head coach. Cord has stayed with the team through several different eras of Sixers basketball.

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His voice has become a familiar part of Sixers home games. Cord has introduced stars such as Iverson and Joel Embiid. His announcing work has also appeared in the NBA 2K video game series.

Now, Cord will get one more season with a very different Sixers team.

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Philadelphia made several major moves during the offseason. The team added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a roster that already includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. These moves have created a lot of attention around the Sixers ahead of the new season.

Cord said he was grateful for the chance to return and called the upcoming season a special year. He also said that being the Sixers’ PA announcer for the past 28 years had been a dream come true.

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This is where the “LeBron effect” theory from fans comes in.

Underdog NBA shared the news on X and said that Cord had delayed his retirement and would return for one final season. Several fans quickly connected his decision with LeBron’s arrival and the Sixers’ new-look roster.

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Fans think LeBron changed the equation

One fan connected the arrival of LeBron James with the growing attention around the Sixers.

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“Lebron and his legacy speaking up for itself. Lot of players have been signed by Sixers this off-season and now they look like a serious contender for the championship,” a fan wrote. “Will they be able to get their hands on the trophy this season. Well, Matt Cord do not want to miss that.”

The fan suggested that the superstar could be one reason why Cord decided to return for another season.

Another fan kept the reaction much shorter and suggested that Cord might know what is coming next for Philadelphia.

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“He knows something,” a fan wrote.

Fans also talked about the chance to hear Cord introduce LeBron in a Sixers uniform. Some fans were already imagining his famous introduction.

“fair bro i wld also i wanna scream LEBRONNNN,” another fan said.

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One of the fans also focused on the chance for Cord to give LeBron James his famous introduction in Philadelphia.

“Say he need that Bron announcement lol,” another fan wrote.

Most of the reactions were related to LeBron James and his arrival in the team changing the mindset of Matt Cord.

These reactions show why Cord’s return means more than just a normal staffing decision. Fans see him as an important part of Sixers basketball. His return also means he will get to introduce a new group of stars during the upcoming season.

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Several players welcome Matt Cord back after retirement U-turn

The Philadelphia 76ers shared a video on X to welcome longtime PA announcer Matt Cord back to the team. The video had messages from several well-known Sixers players and legends, including Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Allen Iverson.

Allen Iverson started the video with his famous introduction, which brought back memories of his time in Philadelphia.

“And finally, a six-foot guard from Georgetown,” Iverson said. “Yeah, let’s go.”

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Tyrese Maxey welcomed Cord back and talked about the memories they have already shared.

“Yo, Matt Corr, my guy, what’s good? Congratulations, welcome back,” Maxey said. “I feel like I have a lot of memories with you already. I’m only in year seven, year 29 for you. Welcome back, let’s get it.”

Joel Embiid also welcomed Cord back and said he was happy to see him return.

“What’s up, Matt? Welcome back,” Embiid said. “Happy to have you. You know, you shouldn’t have never left, but, you know, it’s good to have you. Backhand, let’s have a great time this year.”

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Iverson also spoke about the many times Cord announced his name during his career in Philadelphia.

“Matt Corr, my guy, welcome back, legend. I got so many memories of hearing you call my name in Philly,” Iverson continued. “29 years is an unbelievable run. One more season. Thank you, my brother. Welcome back.”

Several other Sixers players also welcomed Cord back in the video. It shows how well-respected Cord is in the NBA fraternity.

Cord is not the only longtime NBA PA announcer with a strong connection to his team. Miami Heat announcer Michael Baiamonte completed 35 seasons with Miami before retiring after the 2025-26 season. According to the NBA, he announced more than 1,500 professional basketball games and six NBA Finals, as per NBA.

There is also a more unusual example from the past. Phoenix Suns PA announcer Stan Richards announced his retirement in 1990, as per his Wikipedia page. However, he later returned to announce two Suns playoff games in April 1991. He died several weeks later.

Cord’s situation is different. He is not coming back for only a few games. He will return for an entire 29th season. That gives him another chance to be part of what could become a major season in Sixers history.

Fans may call it the “LeBron effect,” but Cord’s own reason is much simpler. After 28 years, he was not ready to miss what could be a special final chapter with the Sixers.

Now, when LeBron, Brown, Embiid, and Maxey step onto the court at the Sixers’ home arena, Matt Cord’s voice will once again introduce them to Philadelphia.