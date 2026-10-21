LeBron Faces Hostile Chants on Debut, Wemby’s Career-Worst Shooting Night, Fight Breaks Out Mid-Game, and More From NBA’s Dramatic Season Opener

Tuesday, October 20, marked the start of the NBA season, with three opening-night games offering plenty of drama. The Philadelphia 76ers were set to face the New York Knicks in a game that also featured the Knicks’ championship banner-raising ceremony at Madison Square Garden. The matchup also marked LeBron James’ official debut with the 76ers in his 24th NBA season after signing as a free agent. However, the night did not unfold as expected.

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One of the biggest talking points was the reception James received during his 76ers debut. Here’s all you need to know from the season opener.

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LeBron James received an unexpected greeting in his 76ers debut

On Tuesday night, the 76ers spoiled the Knicks’ celebration with a hard-fought 106–100 road victory, giving Philadelphia a strong start to its campaign. Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers, finishing with a game-high 28 points, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. He set the tone early with consecutive three-pointers before making key shots in the fourth quarter to help Philadelphia hold off New York.

After the game, LeBron James praised Maxey’s stamina and speed, saying, “His stamina. It doesn’t seem like he gets tired. He’s one of the fastest guys in the league, maybe the fastest with the ball.”

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James also put together a solid all-around performance in his 76ers debut, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. He also made the game-sealing free throws in the final seconds.

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But when James stepped to the free-throw line in the second quarter, Knicks fans greeted him with a loud, unified chant of “WE DON’T WANT YOU!” The hostile response continued as he split his free throws, with fans cheering when he missed.

James appeared frustrated by the crowd’s reaction and an exchange with a fan seated in the lower rows. He responded heatedly, saying, “I’m not from West Coast. I’m from Ohio baby! Ay…F— you talkin about.”

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Longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee even stepped in near the sideline in an apparent attempt to calm things down.

The reception came just weeks after James revealed during media day that he had seriously considered finishing his career with the Knicks over the summer. He ultimately decided against joining them, with the team having just captured the championship. Some Knicks fans appeared to view this as a snub and made their displeasure clear during his first game in Philadelphia colors.

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OKC’s defense held Victor Wembanyama

While James dealt with a hostile reception in New York, Victor Wembanyama struggled to find his rhythm against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Wembanyama missed his first 12 field-goal attempts in the game. According to reports, that tied the record for the second-most missed field goals to open a season opener in the play-by-play era, which began in 1997–98. He eventually finished 1-for-13 from the field, shooting just 8%, the lowest field-goal percentage of his career.

Wembanyama’s only basket came at the third-quarter buzzer. After setting a screen on Cason Wallace, he rolled toward the basket and finished a spinning alley-oop dunk off a lob from De’Aaron Fox. His shooting struggles were reflected in the final score, as the Spurs fell 116–104 to the Thunder.

Oklahoma City focused its defensive attention on Wembanyama without neglecting San Antonio’s perimeter threats. Chet Holmgren led the effort, blocking a runner in the second quarter. Backup center Isaiah Hartenstein and rookie Aday Mara also provided physical resistance, with Mara notably blocking a potential alley-oop dunk attempt by Wembanyama.

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After the game, Wembanyama admitted that he had been hesitant and was overthinking his decisions.

“This is not the sport I like right here. I’ve got no reason to be hesitant, no reason to not be myself… I missed a lot of shots I usually don’t miss. But after that, I didn’t go back to these shots, and I wasn’t decisive. I need to think less probably,” he said.

However, the game was not just about Wembanyama’s struggles. A heated confrontation between players also added to the tension between the two teams.

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Chet Holmgren engaged in a physical exchange

The incident involving Chet Holmgren occurred early in the second quarter, with 9:21 remaining, during the season opener between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. The confrontation added another chapter to the growing rivalry between the franchises.

As Holmgren posted up in the paint, Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox grabbed him by the shoulders from behind and pulled him forcefully to the floor, leaving the 7-foot big man sprawled on the court.

After reviewing the play, officials ruled that Fox had used unnecessary force and assessed him a Flagrant 1 foul.

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OKC big man Jaylin Williams immediately rushed over to confront Fox. Victor Wembanyama stepped in to defend his teammate, leading to a heated exchange as the situation escalated. Players began shoving one another, and Wembanyama’s jersey was pulled during the altercation.

Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams also became involved. Officials ultimately handed out four technical fouls: one to Victor Wembanyama and three to Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams, Jalen Williams, and Kenrich Williams. The incident produced an unusual combination of technicals involving three players with the same last name, which became a talking point after the game.

Later, Fox suggested that Holmgren had exaggerated the contact to draw the foul.

“If somebody grabs you like that and you go flying on the floor like that, you’ve got other problems to worry about. I didn’t throw him that hard, I promise you,” Fox said.

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Holmgren, meanwhile, appreciated his teammates standing up for him but questioned the officials’ distribution of technical fouls.

“I’m going to get up and keep hooping, but I appreciate my teammates having my back. I’m not necessarily sure how exactly we get three techs for reactions to something else… If they want to play physical, we have to match that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jalen Williams took a more humorous approach when discussing the altercation and the resulting fine.

“In NBA scuffles, just grab whoever’s close and just push. Cost me $2,500, though. It’s the first-ever Williams, Williams, Williams T’d up. Happy to be a part of it,” he said.

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The Pistons announced their arrival

While the Thunder and Spurs drew attention for their physical confrontation, the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics delivered one of opening night’s most dramatic finishes.

The season opener between the two teams featured a historic comeback. The Celtics built a 22-point lead midway through the third quarter after a three-pointer by Paul George, putting Detroit in a difficult position.

However, the Pistons refused to back down. They rallied to complete the largest opening-day comeback in NBA history during the play-by-play era, which began in 1997–98. The victory also marked Detroit’s biggest comeback against Boston in 30 years.

With 8:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Pistons trailed 99–89. They then went on an incredible 23–0 run, taking a 112–99 lead with 3:33 left. Detroit maintained its advantage from there to secure a 121–113 victory.

Veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson played a key role in the comeback, scoring 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and knocking down three crucial three-pointers.

Jalen Duren, fresh off signing a five-year, $200 million contract extension, added 22 points and nine rebounds. After the game, he praised the team’s determination and ability to fight through adversity.

Cade Cunningham also finished with 22 points and eight assists. Before tipoff, he had addressed the home crowd, helping set the tone for the season.

Despite the loss, George made an immediate impact in his Celtics debut, scoring a game-high 38 points and setting a franchise record for points in a debut game. However, Boston could not hold on to its lead late in the contest.

Jayson Tatum also had a difficult night against Ausar Thompson’s defense, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-23 shooting. He added 11 assists.

That wraps up an eventful opening night in the NBA.