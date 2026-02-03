LeBron James’ Camp & Joel Embiid Link Up Right After Signing Controversial NBA Star

As LeBron James trade rumors are rampant, his associates are continuing to build the portfolio. Klutch Sports owner Rich Paul added an NBA champion, a player who earned the All-Defense First Team, to their agency. But the biggest news was Paul’s sighting with Sixers superstar Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers faced the Clippers at the Intuit Dome and came out victors. Amid the celebration, Rich Paul shared a moment with Embiid, most probably exchanging pleasantries. The Cameroonian currently has no representation, which could fuel rumors of him joining Klutch Sports. But The Process never needed any agency to broker any deal.

In August 2021, Embiid signed a $196 million supermax extension with the 76ers. Not to mention saving approximately $7 million in agent commission fees. In 2024, too, the 31-year-old agreed to a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension through the 2028-29 season. Now that he is healthy again, the trade rumors are also reducing. The embrace with Rich Paul could also be because of the long-standing relationship with the 76ers.

The Klutch Sports owner has already had multiple conversations with the franchise. Be it a meeting regarding LeBron James future in 2018 or over former player Ben Simmons or current star Tyrese Maxey. In December, Paul revealed that the 76ers were looking to trade their 21st pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

“Philly was going to trade that pick, and I called and told Elton Brand, ‘I’m telling you right now, if this guy gets to you, you better take him. Because he should have been gone.'”

So, the Sixers fans can appreciate Rich Paul for his intervention since Maxey has blossomed into an All-Star-level player. Naturally, since Joel Embiid has been with the franchise since 2014, the positives about Paul must have reached his ears. Those pros have certainly led to Klutch Sports adding an NBA champion to their roster, despite a ‘bad’ reputation.

Rich Paul’s help could avoid Thunder star facing LeBron James’ fate

Bron is on a $52.6 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. So, the Lakers are in a predicament to either trade King James now or not sign him in free agency. But that huge salary amount will put stress on the salary cap, so Rich Paul must figure out a way. Similarly, now Thunder’s Lugentz Dort is in the same boat.

Klutch Sports announced the signing of the NBA champion for representation. He had an $18.2 million team option for the 2026-27 season and was eligible for a contract extension this past summer. But OKC did not exercise that clause since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams will balloon OKC’s payroll for the foreseeable future, as all signed recent contract extensions.

That’s where Rich Paul’s expertise comes in.

The Klutch Sports owner is not afraid to back any team into a corner to get the deal done. Now, the Thunder will pay the luxury tax in 2026-27, but their second-apron status will largely depend on re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort’s contract. Declining the option would presumably involve a raise on a longer contract.

Dort, being a high-end perimeter defender, is always in demand in the NBA market. Although his excessive physicality has earned him the nickname of ‘dirty player’, teams across the league appreciate such hustle plays.