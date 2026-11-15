LeBron James’ $36.75 Million LA Mansion Makes Headlines Amid Savannah James’ Life Challenges

Timing in the NBA rarely respects a construction schedule. Years after tearing down a $36.75 million Beverly Hills property to rebuild a mega mansion from scratch, LeBron James is finally watching the finishing touches go up on his massive estate. Yet as aerial photos reveal a dream compound nearly ready for move-in, Savannah James is confronting a far messier reality on the ground – trying to hold together a suddenly fractured family map with her husband thousands of miles away on the East Coast.

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The timing highlights a striking contrast for the James household. Fresh aerial photos show rapid progress on the 2.7-acre Beverly Hills compound. LeBron chose to tear down the Mediterranean-style mansion built in the 1930s, which he purchased for $36.75 million in 2020. New aerial footage shared by Thought Catalog on X showed an almost-finished property, which is also getting its own outdoor basketball court. The compound is reportedly being transformed into two separate luxury residences. However, while LeBron’s California dream home is nearing completion, Savannah is facing a different kind of challenge as the family adjusts to a new chapter.

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“The crazy in my life is the fact that I have to figure out how to be three places at once,” Savannah said on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast. “That is crazy. I try not to think about it because it’s gonna stress me out, and I know it has to happen, but that is crazy.”

Savannah opened up about the difficulties of managing her family’s increasingly scattered schedules. LeBron’s decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and join the Philadelphia 76ers has meant that the NBA superstar is now spending his time on the East Coast, with New York serving as his residential hub. Meanwhile, Savannah has remained in Los Angeles with their 12-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

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The situation is further complicated by the couple’s two sons pursuing their own basketball journeys. Bronny remains in Los Angeles with the Lakers, while Bryce is playing college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, facing setbacks in the early season.

That leaves Savannah juggling responsibilities across several cities, with New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Tucson all becoming important parts of the family’s schedule.

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“New York will be the hub. So it will be LA, New York, and Philly. And my son is in school in Tucson, Arizona,” Savannah explained. “So along with his season, he’s everywhere else. Trying to plan my life out like that is a little crazy for me right now.”

Despite the geographical separation, Savannah has already made efforts to be present for LeBron’s new chapter in Philadelphia. She and Zhuri attended his 76ers home debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 22, showing that the family is still finding ways to come together despite their demanding schedules.

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However, the transition has also coincided with another significant milestone for Savannah. Having recently turned 40, she admitted that she feels more comfortable with herself and the direction her life is taking. While the changes surrounding LeBron’s career and her children’s lives require considerable adjustments, she believes everything will eventually fall into place.

“LeBron going to play in Philly, it’s going to be an adjustment, but it is going to work out. Zhuri going into middle school is an adjustment, but it’s going to work out. And then the boys are kind of living their own lives,” Savannah said.

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She also reflected on how the personal work she has done over the years has helped her approach this stage of life differently.

“But I think the way that it feels for me is that I feel different in myself, in the work that I’ve done and the way that I wanted to feel going into this milestone age.”

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For now, the James family is learning to navigate a lifestyle that requires considerably more planning than before. LeBron’s basketball commitments have taken him away from Los Angeles, while Savannah is balancing her responsibilities at home with the need to remain present for her husband and children.

Even as their Beverly Hills compound approaches completion, their immediate challenge is figuring out how to stay connected across the country. The mansion may soon provide the family with a luxurious place to come together, but until then, Savannah is finding her own way to make this new arrangement work.