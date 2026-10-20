LeBron James’ 76ers Hit With Huge Blow Hours Before Season Opener Vs. Knicks

LeBron James makes his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the team that swept the Sixers in the second round last season, the New York Knicks. And on the night the champions get their rings, Nick Nurse won’t have his full bench for it.

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According to the injury report shared by Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Dominick Barlow and Tacko Fall have been ruled out, and Anfernee Simons is questionable after missing the entire preseason.

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Adem Bona and Dean Wade are also questionable. The Knicks’ report lists no one.

The starting five is intact, with James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe all available. The problem is everything behind them. The absences could affect the depth behind them as Nurse manages the rotation against the defending champions.

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Barlow’s Absence Adds to Philadelphia’s Frontcourt Concerns

Barlow is the biggest loss. The team disclosed a lumbar spine bone stress response, and he is expected to miss at least two weeks. He hasn’t practiced at all during camp. Nurse said on Monday, “There’s no timeline.”

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The 6-foot-9 forward began last season on a two-way contract and played his way into a regular role. He appeared in 71 games, averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.8 minutes. He can play power forward and serve as a small-ball center, which made him one of Nurse’s more flexible options.

Fall is also unavailable after being listed with a left quadriceps strain. The 7-foot-6 center signed an Exhibit 10 deal in September, and earned a two-way contract on Saturday. Philadelphia had brought him in to provide additional size, but his absence leaves the team with one fewer center option for the opener.

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That thins a frontcourt that has already lost Hukporti, who ruptured his right Achilles in the first preseason game and is out for the season. Bona, Embiid’s backup, is questionable with a left foot sprain. If he can’t go, Philadelphia is very short on size behind its starting center.

Simons is the third big blow. The Sixers signed him to a two-year, $12.3 million deal in July to add scoring off the bench, and he averaged 14.2 points as Boston’s sixth man last season before a trade to Chicago and a wrist injury cut his year short.

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He hasn’t played a preseason game because of left hamstring tightness, and he wouldn’t commit to Tuesday. “I can’t confirm or deny that,” Simons said.

Wade, who is questionable with a left ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason finale, adds to the uncertainty on the wing.

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If the starters remain healthy, the Sixers might still be able to compete. However, facing a full-strength Knicks team on the road, with the new-look Sixers still trying to find that chemistry and balance, they may need more from the starters, and that includes a 41-year-old LeBron James.