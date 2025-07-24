LeBron James’ Actions Show There’s No Real Beef With Drake Amid Savannah’s Public Gesture

When will the alleged LeBron James-Drake beef wear off? It was a year ago, back in June 2024, when LeBron James made headlines for attending Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Pop Out and Show’ concert. Given the beef between Lamar and Drake, aka LeBron’s close friend, this was almost close to a ‘betrayal’. This was cited as a reason for Drake unfollowing LeBron James on IG months later. However, a recent clip might exonerate LeBron.

The official X account of ‘NBA Central’ recently put out a post. It featured a music artist singing “Mundian to Bach Ke”, the famous track that is a must to be played in Punjabi weddings or events. On the other side of the stage, another person was playing the ‘dhol’, a barrel-shaped drum that one wears around their neck and uses two sticks to play—the perfect set-up for a lasting session of Bhangra. As the camera panned towards the crowd, LeBron James was seen towering over all the other guests at the event.

The NBA star had a wine glass in one hand, but was still able to raise his other hand, sway his body, and vibe with the music. ‘NBA Central’ captioned the video as “LeBron’s latest side mission 😂🔥”.

You can learn several dance forms in your lifetime, but can you have as much fun with the others as you do with Bhangra? The traditional folk dance hailing from Punjab, India, influences you to put out an energetic choreography through harmonious vocals that you might not understand, but you can still vibe with. Over the years, its influence in the international circle has grown more and more as traditional Indian weddings (and those dance workout videos on YouTube) are making people aware of them. Now, thanks to a recent social media update, we know that they have successfully even gotten LeBron James to vibe to it.

But on to our more pressing question: how does this video help the bond between LeBron James and Drake?

Well, it goes on to show that the 40-year-old can vibe to several genres of music. Just because LeBron James was vibing to ‘Not Like Us’ a year ago does not mean he was fully endorsing Kendrick Lamar, or taking his side in the ongoing beef. There are thousands of fans around the world who appreciate the work of an artist, but that doesn’t mean they agree with every personal belief or public statement made by that artist. Similarly, if Drake continues to resent his long-time friend because of liking Kendrick’s viral track … well, we leave it to you to decide if that’s right or not.

Furthermore, if Drake needs to feel better, all he needs to do is find out what happened recently. A social media user highlighted details of LeBron’s trip to Cannes and revealed that the player was singing along to Drake’s “Nokia” right after ‘Not Like Us’! On top of that, the footage from LeBron’s trip last year showed him vibing to ‘m.A.A.d city’ (Lamar) and ‘God’s Plan’ by Drake. Therefore, it is safe to say that the Lakers star is not against enjoying good music and doesn’t really care too much about everything going on behind the scenes.

With any luck, Drake understands this. If not, then he isn’t going to be too pleased about the James couple once again enjoying Lamar’s diss track.

Savannah and LeBron James captured vibing to ‘Not Like Us’ during the Cannes trip

LeBron and Savannah are enjoying the NBA star’s off-season time by returning to a place they have frequented for several years now: Cannes. The couple were recently captured enjoying their time at the iconic La Guérite restaurant, with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sanchez being just a few tables away. As ‘Not Like Us’ began playing at the restaurant, even Savannah lifted her hands and swayed with the music. She was no competition to LeBron, however, who was pulling out full-body moves while still seated.

Savannah’s public gesture and LeBron enjoying some good music would have been a wholesome moment. That is, if only La Guérite had played any other song. Soon, LeBron and Savannah’s actions became a topic of discussion on the internet. Internet personality Adin Ross, who has talked about LeBron James in the past, used the viral video to attack the player. He said, “You know what’s crazy about this, chat? You know, as I love LeBron my whole life, it’s like, you just see how much of a piece of s— human he is, bro. Like, guys, imagine your best friend for like 15 years, …and you’re rapping to a song about him being a p——–.”

The rumors of a beef won’t evade LeBron James until he acknowledges it as false. However, the NBA All-Time Scorer has not chosen to comment on it. Whether he will ever choose to do so is something that remains to be seen.