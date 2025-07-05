LeBron James Addresses Offseason Decision Amid Stephen Curry’s Welcome Message

Remember when Stephen Curry said, “Leave me alone this summer.” This message is also echoed by LeBron James, as not only retirement rumors but also trade reports have been circulating left, right, and center. The Lakers’ superstar recently exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sparking further speculation. King James had to put an end to those speculations during his off-season activity, which Curry and Michael Jordan are obsessed with.

First, the clarification was about his off-season time in Cleveland. Him being an Akron native, the time spent there would make 100% sense. In order to practice, the 40-year-old chose the Cavs’ facility and had to clarify after a viral photo. “LeBron at the Cavs practice facility today.” He was training and was joined by Cavs rookie Denver Jones. That photo was enough to speak to the question: Is LeBron returning to Cleveland? But that was shut down instantly.

“And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!” The tweet from LeBron James already has 1.5 million views, signaling the interest attached to him leaving the Lakers. After clearing out the rumor of him practicing basketball, the Lakers’ superstar was seen practicing golf! ‘LeGolf’ moniker started soon, and even Curry chimed in with his thoughts.

“Day 2 of officially trying this A out! Boy o Boy it’s a mind f— to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! Got a long a– way to go at this sport and I’ll still be some de but hey it’s a great time out there...” Since the NBA leading scorer is a rookie on the Green, his golf swing was not perfect. But just like the Paris Olympics, Stephen Curry was embracing King James with open arms. “Welcome,” Curry wrote, “We’ve been waiting for you.”

So in all, LeBron James keeps himself in shape at the Cavs’ facility, which has been his long-time offseason process. Plus, he tried golf to keep things interesting, and who knows, another sport that he will master later.

LeBron James’ next destination remains a mystery

Links to Miami, Cavs, Golden State Warriors, and even the Houston Rockets have all popped up. There’s never a quiet day when LeBron James rumors are in the air. Let’s not forget, him staying with the Lakers is still possible. Agent Rich Paul clarified that if the Purple and Gold franchise builds a championship-contending squad, it would tempt the 40-year-old to continue his stay. Recently, they secured the services of DeAndre Ayton to solve their Center problem.

According to Real GM, several teams have made contact with the Lakers camp to gauge the situation. It does mean there is definite interest around the league that wants the Akron Hammer on their team. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst spoke about the narrative of the trade, but it wasn’t crystal clear. “I don’t have good clarity on what is happening with LeBron. And I wish I could speak to it…I don’t think the Cavs will trade for him. I don’t expect him to somehow become a free agent, but I cannot sit here and give you clarity today. That is all I can say.”

For now, the future is a mystery for any team to sign King James. But it seems the only way to achieve that is if the Lakers and James reach a buyout. His contributions to averaging 24.4 points and 8.2 assists per game put perspective on how LeBron James is still a viable option for any team. Only time will tell if we see LeBron donning new threads.