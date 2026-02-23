LeBron James Admits Getting Upset by Jaylen Brown’s Bronny Comments Despite Giving MVP Nod

Looks like 43k points can put one in zen mode. Because Jaylen Brown is getting the very opposite of the Stephen A. Smith treatment, despite a blowout 89-111 loss, frustrations over officiating, and past tensions regarding Bronny, LeBron James was really cool. So cool, he was advocating for Jaylen Brown’s candidacy for the end-of-season race that his own teammate is in.

James addressed the elephant in the room regarding his relationship with Jaylen Brown. For the first time, James publicly commented on the viral Summer League moment in which Brown appeared to suggest that Bronny James was not a “pro.”

Since then, the tension between the two stars has been the subject of intense speculation. Especially when we know how James reacted to Stephen A. Smith’s commentary on Bronny, yet on Sunday night, James took a surprisingly level-headed, and somewhat humorous, stance on the matter while simultaneously advocating for Brown’s inclusion in the MVP race.

“Our relationship has been, you know, pretty respectful. Besides the s— he said about Bronny at Summer League,” James admitted during his post-game press conference. And yes, he did make a pointed mention about JB’s past comments, indicating he hasn’t forgotten the slight. However, he’s made it clear that it didn’t cause animosity.

James insisted the two are on professional terms. “Yeah, but other than that, we’ve been all right, you know. We’ll be all right. I think he went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good. But Bronny got a long way to go, but that’s another story.”

Brown was caught during the 2024 Summer League saying, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro,” to his then-girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, while watching a game. He later went on X to address the controversy. “It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA. It reflects greatness and longevity!Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth.”

Bronny was not in tonight’s game to demonstrate that. But it seemingly didn’t matter. Even his dad acknowledged Brown’s sentiments.

Maybe King James even puts weight on JB’s comments because he’s an MVP in his eyes.

LeBron James takes a shot at the NBA using Jaylen Brown

From that two-year-old Summer League jab, LeBron James suddenly pivoted from the family drama to praise Brown’s performance on the court. He didn’t hide his disbelief that the Celtics wing isn’t a frontrunner for the league’s highest individual honor.

“I don’t understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well. Like, nobody gave him a shot to start the season, and he’s having what, 30? It’s [a] popularity contest sometimes, I tell you.”

Brown is averaging 29.2 PPG this season, a little under Luka Doncic’s 33.0 PPG. But while Doncic is poised as the upset who could snatch the win from Nikola Jokic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, no one talks about Jaylen Brown’s consistency.

Despite indicating he still remembers his comments on Bronny, Senior James showed stronger feelings in highlighting how Brown has kept the Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference despite massive roster turnover. “You just use the motivation of a lot of people just saying that they’re going to have a down year because of, you know, obviously JT [Jayson Tatum] being out… Al [Horford] leaves, [Kristaps] Porzingis leaves. The whole championship team pretty much is kind of revamped, and he uses that motivation to keep them afloat.”

Yet when asked if he’s really campaigning for Jaylen Brown’s MVP honors, LeBron James mocked the entire system. “I mean, that’s not for me. I’m going to be honest, I don’t know the criteria [of] MVP anymore. I kind of stopped giving a damn about it a long time ago. I got my own personal issues about it.”

As noted by many, James’ frustration likely stems from his own history with the award, having finished as a runner-up multiple times despite statistically dominant seasons. He can ignore Brown’s Summer League offense, but this unclear system, he seemingly cannot.