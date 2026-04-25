LeBron James Admits He “Locked Out” of Playoffs Witnessing Bronny’s Performance vs. Rockets

For two decades, ‘Playoff LeBron’ has been a completely different beast. But year 23 is an entirely different experience for the man himself. LeBron James singlehandedly flipped the narrative for the Los Angeles Lakers going into the playoffs without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The back-to-back wins against the Houston Rockets are being fueled by his signature ‘locked in’ mentality, something his own son talked about when the cynics had written their team off. However, following the Los Angeles Lakers’ thrilling 112–108 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3, the 41-year-old superstar admitted to a new phenomenon: “locking out.”

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As the Lakers took a 3-0 series lead at the Toyota Center, James revealed that the experience of sharing the floor with his son, Bronny James, has caused him to momentarily lose his signature focus. “Over the last like three games, there’s been like many moments where I kind of locked out, if that makes sense,” LeBron told reporters. “And all those moments have been with Bronny… it just keeps getting better and better.”

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For the first time in NBA history, a father and son duo are playing at the same time. There have been some offcourt moments too like the pair of comedians dressed as Luka Doncic and LeBron James doing a sketch comedy next to Bron Sr. and Jr. Both hilariously tuned out the comics three feet from them, being locked in since the shootarounds.

For James to claim the opposite is both jarring and emotional. He’s slipping into dad mode and watching his son in his first postseason, while he himself is on court!

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It’s not completely unbelievable from him either. In his 19th playoff appearance, King James put this one as his biggest accomplishment because of who he has next to him. “I was on the floor with my son, like in a playoff game. That’s probably the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me in my career,” Bron said at Game 1 earlier this week. Frankly, watching his emotions as a dad through these playoffs is moving.

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Not only are they creating history, they’re forcing some critics to eat their words. It goes to prove, this emotional “lock-out” hasn’t hindered LeBron’s production; rather, it has fueled a historic narrative.

LeBron James gets emotional watching Bronny’s playoff confidence

Over a week ago, when the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley were sure the Rockets would sweep the Lakers, Bronny told his teammates to trust his dad, “He’s won series, won Finals, I think we just need to have our mind open and ears open and listen to whatever he says because he knows the most. He’s only saying that because he wants to win, so he’s gonna help us do that. We just got to listen to him.”

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In three games, LeBron James has proven his son right and made SAS set ego aside to eat his words yesterday. In Game 3, the duo made history as LeBron threw an alley-oop for Bronny to finish with an athletic lob he’s been known to make only in the G-League.

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That marked the first father-son pair to record an assist-to-score connection in NBA playoff history. The moment occurred during a second-quarter flurry where Bronny scored five points in just five minutes. These mark Bronny’s first points in a playoff game.

It sent the Toyota Center into a frenzy and thrilled LakeShow online. For LeBron, the technical perfection of the play was secondary to the pride of seeing his son thrive in meaningful postseason minutes.

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While Bronny’s regular-season minutes were modest, the 21-year-old has stepped up amid a backcourt rotation thinned by the absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. In Game 3, Bronny’s impact went beyond the box score. LeBron specifically praised his son’s “defensive mindset” and “prowess on the ball,” noting that Bronny’s confidence to step up and hit a pull-up three-pointer after the Rockets’ defense went under a screen was a sign of his readiness for the big stage.

The Lakers’ 112–108 win was a grueling affair that required every bit of the elder James’ 29 points to overcome a resilient Rockets squad. But while the fans are speechless watching 41-year-old LeBron command the postseason, he’s feeling “surreal” emotions watching Bronny catch a lob in a playoff game in front of his wife, Savannah, and mother, Gloria.

He concluded the night by emphasizing the growth Bronny has shown: “The amount of confidence that a young kid in our league can get from a postseason game… you’ll never get nervous from a regular-season moment ever again.” As the Lakers move toward a potential sweep, the “locked out” moments for LeBron have become the most meaningful highlights of his storied career.