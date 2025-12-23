LeBron James Admits 10-Point Streak Almost Ended 361 Games Earlier

Children grew into men, the iPhone was launched, and practically the world changed before LeBron James’ 10-point streak came to an end this season. It finally ended this season against the Toronto Raptors, in a fitting twist that saw the Akron Hammer set up Rui Hachimura for the game-winner. That finish was years in the making, shaped by several near misses, including a particularly tense escape back in 2021.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Mind the Game podcast, James discussed a game against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Lakers were also without Anthony Davis. He had eight points, after which he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, causing immense pain. But his ability to outlast such ailments was a big reason his streak lasted.

“I’ve like had this routine of like, okay, you feel it, but let’s just tighten the shoes. Let’s tighten the shoes up a little bit tighter, and let’s get going,” James said about handling any ankle injury on Mind the Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

In this game, a firm grip on his ankle to avoid uncontrolled movement allowed James to play a few possessions and hit a three-pointer to keep the streak alive. However, he didn’t stop after that by choice. Tightening his shoelaces only highlighted the severity of the injury he had picked up.

“My legs just started like getting really, really hot,” James added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And like I couldn’t barely run. And I had to come out of the game. And basically, long story short, I think I was out maybe four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.”

Had James not been able to briefly continue, the streak would have stopped at 1035 games. It went for a few more years and ended naturally, probably how James would have wanted it to. But the thing is, he never approached every game thinking he needed to maintain a standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 10-point streak was always an afterthought for LeBron James

LeBron James prides himself on giving his team the best chance to win. For years, winning relied heavily on his scoring production, which would open up opportunities for his teammates when he passed them the ball. However, against the Raptors, James knew he was out of rhythm. He had only just returned from injury.

So, sitting at 8 points, with a chance to win, he had every reason to try and force a shot. But had he done that, LeBron James would be going against everything he holds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never went to the game during the streak, saying, OK, I have to get 10 points. I have to keep this streak going. It would be a disservice to me in the way I play the game. And it showed in how the streak ended on how I’ve always played the game. It’s just how can we win?” James explained.

And that’s exactly what showed in that moment. It wasn’t his greatest performance, but LeBron James still made the right play. While the streak ended, the Lakers won, so James felt nothing about it. The anticipation was only from fans and analysts, never from the four-time champion.

And since then, he’s yet to score under double-digits. The rhythm is coming back, with James recently scoring a season-high 36. It’s inevitable that in a historic Year 23, James will break more records. But to him, even if he doesn’t, and the Lakers win, he will take that.