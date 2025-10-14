LeBron James Admits to Major Fear That Savannah James Helped Him With

LeBron James took up golf during the summer. The sport is completely different than basketball. It doesn’t carry the need to include teammates. Golf is a battle against your own mind. In hindsight, it’s an environment that allows for self-growth. Yet, for LeBron James, it is also “uncomfortable”. Having played a team sport for all his life contributes. But deep within is also a fear.

“I know I don’t want to be alone,” he recently said on Savannah James’ podcast. The Akron Hammer grew up in a single-parent household and was the only child. What helped him pass through that adversity was his close circle of friends and, a few years later, his wife. Now, the 40-year-old can’t see life without them.

“I met my homies for the first time when I was seven, eight years old. We started playing sports, and I got around them, and we started traveling, playing sports. I was like, “Oh, this s–t is amazing.” Yeah. Then when I got with Vanna and I was like, “Oh, this s–t is crazy. Oh, this is amazing. I love this s—t,” he explained on Everybody’s Crazy.

It’s not more about having company around. With a rampant rise in fame at just 18, that would have been easy to do. What James appreciates is the trust around him. His relationship with Savannah James featured several obstacles, yet they have stuck together through it all. The couple has evolved and seen every phase of their life together.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Through thick and thin, they have created a loving family. Savannah James is also content getting the opportunity to branch out as an entrepreneur after handling the household for several years. Furthermore, James’ inner circle includes all of his childhood friends. His agent, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, and Randy Mims are all from Akron.

With this group, LeBron James has managed to create a billion-dollar fortune with a thriving business empire. Internally, the four-time MVP has blind faith in the people besides him. And even in his life decisions, James would rather not make those alone.

LeBron James will rely on family for retirement plans

Retirement is looming for LeBron James. He’s heading into an unprecedented Year 23 in the NBA. Going to 41, he has acknowledged the end is near. When it comes to such a major decision, it is generally extremely personal. But having achieved what he set out for, James gives priority to his family. Their say matters a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of the most recent claims, nobody within the family is forcing him to retire. In fact, James said, “My kids are like ‘Dad, continue your dream. This is your dream. You’ve been here for us this whole time. ‘”. That naturally makes the process less hectic than it is. LeBron James has his family behind him, no matter how many more years he decides to play.

via Imago Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

But if they do change their minds, LeBron James wouldn’t be against it. At this point in his life, the four-time NBA champion is heavily invested in his kids’ futures. Bronny and Bryce James are both hopeful to carry on the legacy in the NBA. Additionally, even his daughter Zhuri James has picked up volleyball, and he spent the summer watching her games.

At the same time, James clearly wants more out of basketball. He wants to add to his glittering resume and continue for as long as he can. Rich Paul’s statement clarified his competitive drive and the possibility of moving on to a new team. No matter what the decision might be, LeBron James won’t take it alone.