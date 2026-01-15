LeBron James’ Agent Breaks Silence on ESPN’s Report About Interaction With Austin Reaves’ Representative

In NBA’s podcast-heavy culture, only a fragment of the commentary gets cut up into clips and makes it on to social media to stir a debate. It’s true for the media vets, the podcasting players of All the Smoke, and even Rich Paul. Right when the NBA community is debating whether the sports agent should talk about the NBA business he’s part of, he drops a hot take about Austin Reaves.

“If I was the Lakers, I probably would be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson,” Paul said on Game Over earlier this week and suggested sending Austin Reaves, LakeShow’s new emotional support second option, to Memphis. The backlash was swift.

Rich Paul didn’t just earn the ire of fans. One of Reaves’ agents, Reggie Berry, reportedly ‘confronted’ him over it. Fortunately, Rich Paul now has a direct platform in Game Over to set the record straight.

In the immediate aftermath of the alleged confrontation, LeBron James’ agent fired back at those who twisted his comments. “I would invite them all to watch the show. because the reason why I’m begging anyone… the reason why I say that is because everyone made it about Austin. That’s how I know they didn’t necessarily watch the whole thing.”

When he says that, he confirmed that Reggie Berry of AMR Agency approached him during halftime of the Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 13. Contrary to what was implied, it was not some heated confrontation or major fallout. But Paul did say that Berry had not seen the show. He was operating on cherry-picked clips on social media.

Paul revealed how the conversation actually went down. “My guy Reggie, who is Austin’s agent, we talked.” He went on to say, “We talked about it, and I’m like, look, Reggie, you’re my man. I want Austin to know this is not about Austin Reaves because I love the player, love the person. Two, I actually need him to help me with my golf game. So I’m not trying to mess up anything with AR.”

At this point, it’s become a pattern of Rich Paul having to clarify his stance every alternating episode. But it does show why it became such a problem.

Rich Paul is a collateral of the NBA’s podcast dilemma

Since the days JJ Redick took to podcasting before he retired, the NBA developed a hot and cold relationship with it. The direct connection to fans was welcome. But it was also seen as outside noise.

It’s unorthodox enough for agents to do entire interviews on behalf of clients. For the KlutchSports founder to be talking for an hour on a bi-weekly basis was dramatic.

Not long ago, Paul had to clarify that KlutchSports doesn’t “run” the Lakers. Yet when he speaks, it’s assumed it’s LeBron speaking (Paul even refuted that).

After that Hawks game where Paul and Berry chatted, LeBron James completely distanced himself from the suggestion he wants Austin Reaves traded. “I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel.”

It’s a huge relief to fans to have confirmation that Bron is still attached to one of his favorite teammates. And it appears that both in and outside the Lakers organization, moves were made to downplay Paul’s hypothetical trade.

Sources close to Reaves told The Athletic that he isn’t focused on Paul’s comments despite his agent’s sideline chat with him. Even Jaren Jackson Jr’s camp laughed off any possiblity of a trade to Lakers.

Yet the bigger picture is a person like Rich Paul talking can impact a player’s market value or shift the locker room dynamic. Regardless, Paul invites his critics to get the full context on his show.