LeBron James’ Agent Faces Public Backlash After Comments on Lakers Star’s Defensive Effort

Another podcast and another statement from LeBron James’ agent go viral. From saying the Lakers are “good enough to be contenders” to choosing Michael Jordan to take the final shot, Rich Paul continues to be in the spotlight. Once again, the fans have taken issue with the Klutch Sports Group owner’s comments to defend his client.

The Lakers have suffered another blowout loss, the recent one against the Detroit Pistons, 128-106. They still haven’t taken a single-digit loss all season. Even the head coach, JJ Redick, has multiple times called out the team’s lack of effort. Being the leader of the team, LeBron also holds some responsibility, but his agent doesn’t seem to.

“Normally it’s not the superstar guy that going to be your all defensive guy,” Paul said on his Game Over podcast. “Even in LeBrons case people get on him about the defense today, but we’ve seen it. If you have to depend on a 41-year-old, you’re in trouble, anyway.”

No doubt the Lakers are in trouble with their defensive rating, for December was 122.4, second only to the Utah Jazz, who were 127.4. James, 41 now, and Doncic have been criticized heavily for not defending too well. But Paul feels that the superstars on a team shouldn’t be burdened with the ones who carry defenses. But the defensive issues have not catapulted this season.

LeBron James had a defensive rating of 113.6 points allowed per 100 possessions. This was his lowest (worst) career defensive rating and ranked him 449th out of 493 qualified players, placing him in the lower 10% of the league in this metric. However, fans expect certain responsibility from their leader and Paul seemingly cleared his client of those.

Fans mock Rich Paul’s another take

A few weeks ago on the podcast, Paul said, “I personally don’t think the Lakers are good enough to be contenders right now. I don’t think they have enough to get to the WCF.” Even then, the fans questioned if those were LeBron James‘ feelings. Now, they again seem to think that the podcast is only about saving LeBron’s image. “So this podcast is now just a propaganda machine for LeBron…like he would be objective at all being his agent and all”.

Playing in his 23rd year, fans had another reason to question the Lakers superstar’s retirement decision. Plus, the decision that the Purple and Gold franchise still pays him $52.6 million means they are still depending on King James to play on both ends. “You depend on a 41-year-old when he plays 32mpg and takes $54M from your cap room. But, you don’t hire common sense at Klutch”. While another one suggested that LeBron James should retire to use that money to trade better players.

“That’s why Lebron needs to retire so the Lakers can use what he gets paid for younger better well rounded role players for Luka and Reaves. LeBron is a legend but his time is up!” Another netizen got a reason to bring out the GOAT debate and crown Michael Jordan as the best player. “He’s right, it’s not normal to be this good on both ends. Which is why it’s painfully obvious that Mike is the greatest basketball player of all time.”

It’s not the first time that Rich Paul was told he is unnecessarily defending his client. Sometimes, even at the expense of pulling down the Lakers. Which fan didn’t like. “Why don’t just call laker podcast because all the talk about is throwing dirt on the Lakers.” The podcast will continue to drop new episodes. So, expect more fans going against Rich Paul.