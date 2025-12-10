LeBron James’ Agent Inserts Client Into Blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo Proposal Amid Bucks Star’s NY Move

The lingering question for every Greek Freak fan is simple: how many hints will it take for the Bucks to truly understand what Giannis Antetokounmpo wants? First came the digital cleanup, erasing nearly every Bucks-related post on social media and X, leaving only the championship picture. Then there was the fake-it-till-you-make-it (out-of-the-Bucks) calf injury, preceded by those offseason Knicks talks that nearly went through. None of it worked, and now Giannis had to spend $14 million on an NY property just to make his point clear.

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul recently shared his take on what the Bucks should aim for if they ever decide to move Giannis Antetokounmpo. “With Giannis, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a star,” Paul said. “[The Bucks] are not getting a star back to the level of Giannis. … If I’m the Bucks, I’m looking at young player, high character, high talent, high IQ. … I’m calling Atlanta. I want Jalen Johnson. He’s from Milwaukee.”

His point was clear: Milwaukee shouldn’t chase another superstar in return but instead target young, high-potential players who could grow into stars over time. Paul specifically suggested the Atlanta Hawks as a smart trade partner but made it clear the Bucks shouldn’t ask for Trae Young. Instead, he’s eyeing Jalen Johnson, the 22-year-old forward and his client, in the first year of a five-year, $150 million deal.

Johnson is starting to make a name for himself this season, averaging career highs of 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 40.4% from three-point range, powering Atlanta to a 14-11 start and showing signs of being a franchise cornerstone. The idea makes sense when you compare Johnson’s growth with Giannis’ production.

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate at MVP level, averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 63.9% from the field and 43.5% from three.While Johnson isn’t yet at Giannis’ elite level, the young forward’s double-double averages and efficient shooting show he has the potential to grow into a major piece.

This Atlanta trade could gain traction, especially given the roadblocks the Knicks have been facing.

The exclusive window New York had this summer is gone, with other teams now lining up, along with the Bucks, who are not ready to let go of their star. Though Giannis has shown interest in the Knicks, but a Twitch clip with IShowSpeed complicated things. Giannis pushed back on joining a high-tax market like New York, saying places like Florida make more sense financially, adding another hurdle to the trade.

The Knicks also face major asset challenges. Any deal would likely need Karl-Anthony Towns as the centerpiece, and they’d probably have to include other players or picks to match Giannis’ $54 million salary. Mikal Bridges isn’t available until late January, leaving OG Anunoby as a potential piece, but the Knicks would be reluctant to part with him.

In short, the Knicks’ path to Giannis is far from easy, though he may have given them a small hint with a recent credit card move.

Giannis invests in NYC real estate amid trade rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo just made a big move off the court, buying a multi-family building in Brooklyn for over $14 million. The property, an eight-story, 28-unit apartment building at 111 Clarkson Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, officially became his on November 18th.

The building, called The Lawrence, was developed fairly recently in 2018 and comes with all rent-regulated units, benefiting from a 421-a tax abatement. Giannis purchased it through an LLC named The Original Lawrence 111, taking it from developers Seth Brown and Richard Ludwig.

The deal went under contract in October, closed on November 18, and was officially recorded with the New York City register on Monday, according to property records.

Interestingly, Antetokounmpo, who celebrated his 31st birthday on December 6, also bought an apartment building last month in Shorewood, a suburb of Milwaukee, for $11.4 million, according to local outlet BizTimes.

This offseason, reports suggested that Antetokounmpo’s family, his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, along with their four children: Liam, Maverick, Eva, and Aria Capri, have permanently relocated to Athens, Greece, in a brand-new, custom-built, futuristic-looking apartment complex, while Giannis continues to play for the Bucks in the NBA.

However, Giannis later pushed back against some of the speculation, telling reporters to stop spreading fake news and “stop lying.” While he’s currently locked into a three-year, $174 million deal with Milwaukee, questions about his loyalty have lingered.

And as a potential restricted free agent in 2027, his future remains one of the NBA’s hottest topics.