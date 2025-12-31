LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Addresses Michael Jordan Take After Social Media Uproar

Choosing Michael Jordan is not a problem. But it definitely becomes an issue when LeBron James’ super agent and his confidant select the Bulls legend. Naturally, the fans were puzzled by this, but Rich Paul has a clarification. This time, he chose his client and close friend

“No, that got misconstrued,” Paul said to TMZ Sports. “The internet clips it. What happened was, they asked me a question about the three players. So, I said yeah, if I’m starting a team, I’m taking LeBron at No. 1. I’m still taking LeBron at No. 1, and I would take MJ to take the last shot, but that’s not saying that I’m choosing one over the other.”

It all started on his and Max Kellerman’s Game Over Podcast. They did discuss the GOAT debate, and Rich Paul maintained he would pick LeBron James as first if it came to building a team. However, when it was about taking the final shot, Paul chose Michael Jordan.

“I know LJ’s statistics are off the charts even with this as well. If I want the single last shot, I’m taking Michael Jordan. No question about it,” Rich Paul said. On the basis of stats, things are even between LeBron and Jordan. King James has had eight playoff buzzer beaters, trailing just behind Michael Jordan, who has nine. But there is one trait that separates the two. When it comes to taking the final shot, not just Rich Paul but most fans would choose MJ.

When Jordan shot those shots, the arenas expected them to fall, no matter how many times they didn’t. On the other hand, LeBron prefers making the right play, even if it means his streak being broken. We saw when James’ 10-point streak came to an end. He passed the ball to a wide-open Rui Hachimura after drawing two defenders. The Lakers won the game at the buzzer. James created the opportunity for his teammate to get the finest look at the situation.

Even though Paul selected His Airness was nailing the clutch shot, he clarified that choosing one doesn’t mean putting down the other. Being LeBron’s agent, fans expected Rich Paul to choose his client. Even though it was not in this instance, he did in another.

LeBron James’ Christmas statement receives backing from his agent

Before playing his historic 20th Christmas Day game, LeBron James‘ comment caused a social media uproar. After a brutal 103-88 loss to the Clippers, James admitted that if given an option, he would sit at home with his family rather than play in the Lakers’ Christmas clash against the Rockets. It’s a tradition that started in 1947, and every year, fans look forward to seeing their superstars. So, naturally, fans did not like it, but Rich Paul came to his client’s rescue.

“When you talk about being present, you’re taking that [Christmas] away, but it’s also your job,” On the Game Over podcast, Paul backed his client. “So, what I also saw him say was, I’m looking forward to it — people skip over that — and he also said that it’s something that he’s honored to be able to do. But if you asked me what I would rather do, I would rather be with my family, just like anyone else.”

The Klutch Sports Group owner explained on behalf of James that players choosing their family shouldn’t be frowned upon. As stated by Paul, LeBron never disrespected the tradition. He was ready to suit up, but if given an option, he would rather spend that time with his family. On this statement, both LeBron and Rich were on the same side.