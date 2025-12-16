LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul on How Victor Wembanyama Can Win an NBA Title: “League Is in Trouble”

Everyone was confident that San Antonio won the draft lottery in 2023. They had the new phenom with an underrated basketball IQ, elite passing skills, and giving Kevin Garnett’s unstoppable combination of offense and defense. Two seasons in, Victor Wembanyama has developed into a playmaker despite losing the direct mentorship of Gregg Poppovich and Chris Paul. It was enough for some to declare him LeBron James’ successor as the face of the NBA. But Bron’s agent believes there’s still some work to be done.

Rich Paul is not being overprotective about his client’s legacy this week on Game Over. But there was a discussion to be had about certain European titans who developed into elite playmakers.

The super agent touts Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise from phenomenal talent to improving as a playmaker which turned the Bucks into a championship team. “He [Giannis] got better with his playmaking,” Paul said. Some would say Wemby is on the same trajectory but Paul claims, “Wemby is the type of guy… I watch it, but I’m 50/50 on this.”

The only reason he’s saying that is because he’s not seen Wemby’s shooting efficiency at his fullest. The center is tall enough to be an effortless lower-post presence. He’s grown a couple of inches since he was a teen who entered the NBA with a wingspan of 8 feet. That, Rich Paul, felt makes the game a little easy for him. And when he “rolls,” it doesn’t matter if his teammates are open since he can tip the ball in easily.

Wemby has leveraged his size and passing to facilitate the offense incredibly while picking up extra skills from Jamal Crawford, Kevin Garnett, and Hakeem Olajuwon directly. Before the episode dropped, the looming question though is if the DPOY frontrunner can slow down the Oklahoma City Thunder with the highest defensive rating overall. Paul thinks so.

“There is no answer for Wemby. Let’s just be clear… If Wemby decides that he’s going to play efficient basketball every night, there is no [answer].” His co-host Max Kellerman asked if he’s referring to the upcoming NBA Cup semifinals between the Spurs and OKC. Paul clarified he meant the entire league.

“If Wemby decides that this is how he going to play, the league is in trouble.” That’s big words from a guy who claims to be 50-50 on the 21-year-old’s skills as a playmaker.

Victor Wembanyama proves Rich Paul right

Fans were expecting to see the full extent of Victor Wembanyama’s playmaking skills soon. Coming into this season, he was averaging 5.0 assists per game. He still held an impressive 3.8 assists per game this season before the calf strain sidelined him. After a steady return to practices, he was cleared to return for the NBA Cup semifinals.

The Spurs have two different offensive strategies, with and without Wemby. But his teammates had high expectations on his return as he continues to increase his assists and diminish his turnover rate. Fans lowered their expectation like Paul, expecting he’d be on restricted minutes.

Then Wemby came off the bench against OKC, stayed on the floor for 20 minutes, made 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, on a 6-of-11 shooting and going 9-for-12 from the free throw line. He didn’t just lead the Spurs to a 111-109 win, he ended OKC’s winning streak by serving their second loss of the season.

The Spurs are now favored to win against the Knicks in the finals. Josh hart is already worried about Wemby’s shooting since he was there when he scorched New York with 42 points last season. But the Spurs are yet to decide if they should let the center come off the bench for the finals at the risk of injury.

The best part is that Wemby has the same opinion as Rich Paul. He intends to develop himself as a playmaker and his teammates testify he’s putting in the work to improve his passing. Maybe the NBA Cup Finals will change Rich Paul’s mind about his playmaking.