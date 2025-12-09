LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Sends Clear Trade Message to 29 NBA Teams

LeBron James entered this offseason with significant uncertainty about his future. There were many doubts whether the superstar forward would opt for the $52.6 million player option he had left on his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after months of speculation, he did end up staying in Southern California. However, a trade might be on the cards soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s because James, who will be turning 41 years old soon, a fact that doesn’t seem real when you witness him play, will become an unrestricted free agent. So, in theory, the Akron native could agree to join any team, or as a matter of fact, the Lakers could also look to trade him, something on which his agent, Rich Paul, shed some light recently, as he sent a strong message to all the NBA teams.

When Max Kellerman asked Rich Paul whether there’s a chance that James might not be a Laker at the end of this season, James’ longtime friend gave a strong reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“No,” he said. However, he did not rule out the possibility of the veteran ending up anywhere. “Where’s he gonna go? Does LeBron make the Knicks better? Yes, he would, of course, but 29 other teams would say the same thing,” Paul further noted.

Kellerman wanted the four-time NBA champion to join his beloved New York Knicks. But Paul suggested that wherever his friend ends up, he’ll turn that team into real contenders. Although at the moment, as Paul pointed out, all the signs indicate that James will stay in Los Angeles, while he sends a strong message to all the other teams, everything will depend on James.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is because previously, the veteran star clarified that he hasn’t set a timeline for his career and is taking things on a season-by-season basis. So, there’s a chance that this might be his 23rd and last season in the NBA. If that’s the case, it would throw all these talks about his future out of the window. Nonetheless, it seems like James’ future will continue to hang in the balance, as he continues to dominate the court.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James impressed head coach JJ Redick with his performance against the 76ers

It has been a shaky start to the season for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who missed the first 14 games of the season due to a sciatica injury. However, even once he returned to the court, the perennial All-Star looked like a shell of himself. In the past two games during the buildup to Sunday’s clash, James shot a mere 7-of-27 from the floor, scoring just 18 points.

He then sat out a back-to-back night against Boston before suiting up against the Sixers. It was during this game that LeBron James finally erupted for 29 points from 12-of-17 shooting from the field. The 40-year-old hit the 76ers with a barrage of left-wings shots, including a final one that sealed a 112-108 win for the Purple & Gold. Although James is the last player to need a confidence boost, if needed, he got that.

“I don’t think LeBron needs confidence,” JJ Redick said when asked whether his star player needed a performance like this to lift up his spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“But it’s a fair question because I do think it’s important to be reminded every now and then of what you’re capable of. And for him to have the injuries and then to sort of start the season playing catch-up in a way, and start the season playing catch-up with a team that is also in a really good rhythm, and, as a player, I don’t care how good you are, that’s tough to figure out. So tonight was super important.”

While LeBron James stole the show, his teammate Luka Doncic, who was coming off a two-game absence for his daughter’s birth, also helped him big time. The Slovenian finished the game with 31 points, 11 assists, and 15 rebounds, wrapping up an impressive triple-double night. Now, both these superstars will re-shift their focus towards the NBA Cup, where they’ll be taking on the Spurs in the quarter finals.