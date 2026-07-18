LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Spotted in San Antonio as Insider Confirms Spurs Interest

Just when we thought the conversation was limited to only four teams, the San Antonio Spurs entered the LeBron chat. Some major movements have led many to believe the landscape of the NBA could be on the verge of a historic shift. LeBron James’ unrestricted free agency has taken an unexpected turn toward South Texas after his longtime agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, was spotted in San Antonio. The timing coincides with reports that the franchise has held active dialogue with the superstar’s camp.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The rumor mill reached a fever pitch following an Instagram post showcasing Paul in the city. The post, which quickly went viral, shook the basketball community with a blunt caption:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rich Paul just got spotted in San Antonio and the internet is NOT calm right now. 👀😭 That is not a coincidence. Rich Paul does not just show up in cities for fun. Everywhere that man goes a bag follows and right now he is in San Antonio which means one thing and one thing only — somebody is having a conversation that the rest of the league is not ready for. LeBron James. Victor Wembanyama. Harper. Castle. In a Spurs uniform. Together,” a part of the post read.

Some might assume he’s there for De’Aaron Fox, another client on the Klutch Sports roster. But that’s not the only thing that drew the superagent to the Alamo City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet hysteria around LeBron and Victor Wembanyama teaming up was already at an high after intel from top industry insiders. Speaking on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst confirmed that the Spurs have actively engaged with James’ representatives.

“My understanding there was some sort of Spurs dialogue. I don’t know whether it was pitching, but it was some sort of dialogue,” McMenamin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windy further confirmed that the Spurs have leverage through their own Klutch Sports connection.

“If there’s a premium Klutch client on the team, they probably did, which in the case of San Antonio, [is De’Aaron] Fox.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Windhorst revealed that while it may not have materialized into a full-scale, formal free-agency presentation yet, San Antonio has communicated with Paul.

It’s interesting given Paul recently confirmed Shams Charania’s reports that representatives from NBA teams have been leaving him voicemails to pass to Bron. But this is an in-person meeting while James has been on a streak of media appearances in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conceptual fit is terrifying for the rest of the league. Victor Wembanyama and the young Spurs shocked the basketball world by marching all the way to the 2026 NBA Finals before falling to the New York Knicks.

Adding a playmaker of James’ caliber to a young, championship-caliber nucleus that includes rising stars Stephon Castle and rookie Dylan Harper would instantly make San Antonio a favorite.

ADVERTISEMENT

James recently shared his criteria for his next destination during a live taping of The Shop, stating that he prioritizes an organization practicing “championship habits every day,” a standard synonymous with Gregg Popovich’s franchise.

While heavy hitters like the Cavaliers, Warriors, Heat, and 76ers remain firmly in the mix, Paul’s physical presence in San Antonio indicates the Spurs are a very real threat in the LeBron sweepstakes.