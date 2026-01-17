LeBron James’ Agent’s Take on Jonathan Kuminga Hints Lakers Trade, Points Warriors Misfit

The fallout from Jonathan Kuminga saga will likely be felt by Klutchsports clients. Which makes Rich Paul uniquely positioned to comment on Kuminga’s status within the Warriors. Especially when reports indicate he’s on the Lakers radar. Being a healthy scratch for over a dozen consecutive games has plummeted the forward’s value and easy for the Lakers to swoop in. And Rich Paul, like the rest of us, speculates why Kuminga’s elite athleticism failed to create a consistent role within the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Paul set the Lakers aside to talk about the big development in the league on Game Over tonight. On January 15, trade eligibility began and Jonathan Kuminga demanded an exit out of the Bay. It was hardly surprising after the 2025 he’s had with doubts about his fit with the Golden State Warriors.

Now, Kuminga is not one of his clients. So Paul’s completely unbiased when he says, “I think a player of that caliber has the ability to play on most teams because of his talent.” Any team like… a certain one in Los Angeles?

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul doesn’t say it outright. He does say that JK was not the right fit for the Golden State system. “When you’re on a specific team, now you have to dive into that team’s style of play and how it fits, how the coach wants to play, the other pieces.” As he said, this problem came up in 2024 and Kerr made it obvious that Kuminga didn’t fit their Stephen Curry-centric style.

For two seasons in a row, that resulted in Kuminga’s diminished minutes. Around his first DNP earlier in the season, Kerr publicly stated he “won’t justify why somebody isn’t playing.” It suggested that it wasn’t the dip in JK’s shooting efficiency but his role in the lineup that was the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he can’t elaborate why that may be, Paul can speak as an observer that, “Maybe it’s just not a fit there.” But he firmly believes the 23-year-old can fit into any other team.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Paul reveals the inflexibility of the Golden State Warriors system

Rich Paul might confirm what a lot of analysts have been saying, that Jonathan Kuminga’s struggles are not a talent issue but a systemic one. But when Lebron James’s friend and agent says it, it fuels rumors about the Los Angeles Lakers. Especially when LA is a possible landing spot for the forward.

The Warriors have no interest in getting Michael Porter Jr., and the Pelicans won’t give them Trey Murphy III. That increases the Lakers’ leverage to trade a player with a diminished role for another one. A proposed mock trade puts Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Dalton Knecht, whose ceilings have dropped recently, in exchange for Kuminga.

Thanks to Kerr reducing his minutes, JK presents a low-cost, high long-term development prospect when the Lakers try to build around Luka Doncic. However, what they really need is a DPOY like Rich Paul’s other client to fix their defensive weaknesses. Not surprisingly, Paul drew that comparison to Draymond Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously he [Kuminga] could play anywhere else and I think, in the event that his style of play was more of a Draymond type of role where you can rebound the ball, push, throw into a dribble hand-off, make the right read, get off of it, set the screen, roll again, drop shoot, kick to the corner, that’s not his style of play.”

Green, though, had a big role in enabling the Warriors’ system, and it’s hard to completely slot into his position. Only the most elite players have been able to adapt to Steve Kerr’s Curry-centric designs, visible from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant in Team USA, and Jimmy Butler in the Warriors right now.

But the Lakers are currently starting a new system, an ideal time for Kuminga to carve out his new role. Now all that’s needed is for the two teams to agree on the draft capital.