LeBron James’ Agent’s Trade Demand For Grizzlies Star Won’t Please Jeanie Buss

LeBron James’ potential for success in the future with the Los Angeles Lakers might hinge on one uncomfortable truth: sentimentality isn’t going to help survive forever in a win-now league. The Lakers are at a crossroads between contention, and now, the pressure is coming from within the King’s own circle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The tension blew up when Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent and the CEO of Klutch Sports, openly floated the idea of a blockbuster trade to acquire Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. to address the Lakers’ defensive liabilities. He didn’t dance around the implications either, because Austin Reaves would almost certainly be the price.

“If you’re building around Luka you need that anchor,” Paul told Max Kellerman on Game Over. “This comes with a more unemotional attachment because Austin is beloved… There’s a world you can do what’s best for your team, and what’s best for Austin… Memphis would definitely pay Austin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul acknowledged how beloved Reaves is in LA, while acknowledging the logic of moving him. The undrafted phenom is in the final year of his deal, and is widely expected to turn down his player option to try free agency this summer.

He previously turned down a four-year, $89 million extension from the Lakers and is aiming much higher: he’s eligible for a five-year, $241 million deal from the Lakers or a four-year, $178.5 million contract elsewhere. His rising price tag around the league from a strong start this season has only intensified the debate about whether LA should cash in now instead of losing leverage later.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t just a trade discussion, but a referendum on how the Lakers plan to operate going forward, and Paul’s willingness to detach feelings from roster-building stands in direct contrast to an ownership group which has prioritized loyalty in the past.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Jeanie Buss Remains the Biggest Obstacle to a Potential Austin Reaves Trade

The basketball sense behind a Reaves-Jackson swap is likely to meet some organizational resistance. League insiders continue to point towards Jeanie Buss, former owner and current governor of the Lakers as the biggest hurdle a Reaves trade is going to face.

Buss has long been viewed as a huge proponent of Reaves and values him has homegrown talent and connection with the fanbase as much as his on-court brilliance, according to insider Sam Amick, who also added:

Imago Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“[Jeanie Buss is] still the governor of that team. I bring that up because she’s the captain of the Austin Reaves fan club, and Rob Pelinka is a huge fan as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That reluctance is becoming harder to defend. Reaves’ combination with Luka Doncic has led to a massive defensive liability for a team already struggling to hold opponents to lower scoring numbers. Paul’s comments only sharpen this spotlight, and Jackson fits the Lakers’ needs far more cleanly than Reaves does.

Jackson is a former Defensive Player of the Year, and has steadily advanced his offense in the years following that season, already being one of the best big men shooters in the league. He fits neatly next to Doncic, and Paul even suggested that the Grizzlies would happily pay Reaves, turning him into their leading scorer and primary ball-handler as they retool their roster.