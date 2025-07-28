brand-logo
LeBron James and Bronny Involved in 4-Team Trade Proposal Amid Nuggets Rumors

By Harshita Saxena

Jul 28, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dreaming big—and who can blame them? With a possible core of LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, a championship run in the East suddenly feels real. But they may need to move fast—LeBron was recently spotted in St. Tropez with Nikola Jokic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, who even shared a photo alongside James and Maverick Carter. And let’s be honest—who wouldn’t want to see LeBron and Jokic on the same team? Still, the Cavs aren’t out of the race just yet.

To make it all possible, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz cooked up a bold four-team trade proposal. In this scenario, the Cavaliers would receive LeBron James, Bronny James, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-2 protected from Dallas via the Hornets). The Lakers would get Darius Garland and Max Strus. Charlotte would land Jarrett Allen, while Brooklyn walks away with Grant Williams, Dean Wade, and a 2027 lottery-protected first-round pick from Miami (via the Hornets).

It’s a blockbuster in every sense—and if it goes through, it might just rewrite the Cavs future. Will this audacious vision become reality or remain a tantalizing dream for Cleveland fans? Keep it locked here for the latest updates as this story unfolds.

(This is a developing story…) 

Could LeBron and Bronny in Cleveland be the fairytale ending Cavs fans have been dreaming of?

