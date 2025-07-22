LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Upsetting NBA Execs After Nixed Offseason Plans Emerge

There’s something different in the air about this NBA season. The Summer League is over, and still the rumors aren’t stopping. There hasn’t been an absence of major trades either. Kevin Durant moved, Marcus Smart joined the Lakers, and many more things happened. However, the job of a general manager is no more about just monitoring players. They can’t stop because of the pressure on teams.

There are two prime examples. LeBron James’ future in Los Angeles remains uncertain. He has opted in for a final year. But at any moment, the phone could ring discussing a groundbreaking trade. “That’s why I can’t go to the beach and shut my phone off. You never know when a call could come,” an anonymous Western GM said.

Currently, it’s about being in the right place at the right time. The trade for Luka Doncic showed how meticulous the process is. Now, the same process continues. And it isn’t just LeBron James. There’s probably more anticipation about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak was reportedly open to leaving Milwaukee in the offseason.

Thus far, nothing has happened. However, the Bucks don’t have a particularly appealing roster just yet. That’s the reason general managers can’t rest. It’s reached a point where the star players are desperate to compete. Anything short of that falls on the general managers to make changes and repair the roster.

An Eastern GM feels it’s because of the persistent pressure. “This is how it is now, I think. It used to be by the time Summer League ended, you could go on vacation until training camp. Now, we’re going to have year-round news because the star guys put that kind of pressure on the team to keep improving,” he told Spotrac.

In the NBA landscape, the players’ influence is ever-growing. Having an upset star is as good as being one step behind teams competing for the title. Satisfying them means being alert for any major trade that GMs can benefit from. But speaking about Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, is their trade drama over?