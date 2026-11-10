LeBron James and Kevin Durant Join Forces to Launch New Basketball League That Will Rival Nike’s EYBL

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are expanding their influence beyond the NBA, backing a new high school basketball league that could reshape the grassroots game. The two superstars are among the major names behind the Futures Basketball League (FBL), a competition designed to attract some of the country’s top prospects with NIL opportunities and a stronger player-development structure.

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FBL plans to begin its inaugural season in April 2027, featuring 120 prospects from the high school classes of 2028 through 2031 across 12 regional teams. Its spring and summer schedule will overlap with Nike’s established Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), potentially creating competition for some of the best young talent in the country, as Front Office Sports highlighted.

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LeBron’s LRMR Ventures and Durant’s Boardroom Sports Holdings are among the league’s founding partners. Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, and other investors are also involved.

Futures Basketball League Offers a Different Opportunity for High School Prospects

FBL is looking to build more than a tournament circuit. Its inaugural season is scheduled to run from April through August 2027, with 10 league weekends followed by a national championship event. Players will also have access to coaching, strength and conditioning, recovery support, sports science, mentorship, and education.

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One of its biggest differences is the proposed NIL structure. Eligible players can choose to receive compensation in cash, league equity, or a combination of both, subject to administrative approvals. They will also retain the freedom to pursue outside brand partnerships, including footwear deals.

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FBL co-founder Maverick Carter explained the thinking behind the project, highlighting the importance of providing young athletes with support beyond basketball.

“As someone who grew up playing grassroots and then college ball, and watched another kid from Akron completely change the landscape of high school basketball, I’ve seen how the game has evolved over the years both for the athletes and the ecosystem surrounding them,” Carter said. “With interest in these athletes at an all-time high, I believe Futures is the premier league with the right infrastructure to really help grow and develop players while setting them up for long-term success.”

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MADE Hoops, a grassroots basketball platform backed by Durant and LRMR Ventures, will serve as FBL’s operations partner. HMBL Development will oversee player training and individualized development plans.

The competition with EYBL could become one of the biggest tests for the new league. Nike’s circuit has long been a major platform for elite high school prospects, offering exposure to college recruiters and a pathway through the grassroots game. FBL will need to convince players and their families that its combination of competition, development resources, and financial opportunities provides something worth choosing alongside existing options.

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Rose, who is also a founding team owner, pointed to the importance of giving young athletes the support system he had during his own development.

“I came up through the grassroots circuit in Chicago, and I saw how much talent could benefit from real structure and support. I was lucky — my brothers built a wall around me and made sure the right people were in my corner. Most young players don’t have that. Futures gives them that kind of protection and support, off the court as much as on it.”

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The league has also pledged $1 million to the MADE For All Foundation, which supports scholarships and community initiatives for youth players, programs, and facilities. FBL has begun signing prospects from its targeted high school classes to NIL agreements, with its first player announcements expected in the coming weeks.

For LeBron and Durant, the venture is another opportunity to shape basketball beyond their playing careers. But the league’s real test will come when it takes the court in 2027. Attracting top prospects and delivering a competitive product will determine whether FBL can become a serious alternative to the established grassroots circuits.