LeBron James & Kobe Bryant’s Hidden Impact on Hollywood Actress Revealed in Latest Confession

LeBron James didn’t just make a cameo on Entourage, he helped Emmanuelle Chriqui earn what she calls a “lifetime achievement award” from her toughest critic: her nephew. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the actress revealed how a simple video message from the NBA icon turned her into “Aunt of the Year.”

Chriqui, best known for playing Sloan McQuewick on HBO’s Entourage, shared the story while promoting her new film A Love Like This. Reflecting on LeBron’s guest appearance, she said it remained her favorite cameo from the show.

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Now, during her recent conversation on The Rich Eisen Show, she revealed, “On the show [Entourage], there was, of course, when LeBron James came on, and that was insane. In fact, my nephew it was his bar mitzvah, and I got LeBron to do a video. I mean, I was Aunt of the Year.” On hearing this, Eisen said, “Year of the lifetime, the century. It’s a lifetime achievement award.”

“Oh, yeah. 100%. He was so gracious and so cool when he did it. It was awesome. So, you had him shoot a video, like a little video. Yeah. Just saying, you know, Mazel Tov,” Chriqui shared. Well, it might be hard to believe that James said Mazel tov; however, Emmanuelle Chriqui says she might have a video.

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Imago LeBron James, Matt Damon Entourage cameo

That moment traces back to 2009, when a then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James appeared in Entourage Season 6, Episode 12, “Give a Little Bit.” Sharing the screen with Matt Damon, both played themselves and nudged Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) toward supporting a charity.

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Even with limited acting experience at the time, James fit seamlessly into the show’s celebrity-driven world. That cameo marked an early step in what would later become a serious Hollywood footprint.

LeBron James has been a part of some interesting projects as a producer/co-producer. For example, Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021), Black Ice (2022), Hustle (2022), and House Party (2023).

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Interestingly, LeBron wasn’t the only Los Angeles Lakers icon to leave a lasting impression on Chriqui, as she also shared a separate off-screen moment with Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant’s kind gesture towards Emmanuelle Chriqui

The 50-year-old The Mentalist star told Rich Eisen, “I did the voice for Call of Duty. I was the numbers lady in one of them,” catching the host by surprise as the story unfolded.

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“God rest his soul, Kobe Bryant was also in this video game, and we met, and he then was like, ‘Whenever you want to come to a game, just let me know.’ You know, switched information. And I would go sit courtside for the Lakers. Yeah. Just like that,” she shared.

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USA Today via Reuters Dec 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

On November 4, 2010, Hangar 8 in Santa Monica hosted the Call of Duty: Black Ops launch event, blending Hollywood glamour with gaming hype. With Metallica performing, the star-studded night set the stage for Chriqui and Bryant’s interaction.

At the end of the day, it’s these off-court moments that stick. LeBron James showed up with warmth when it mattered, and that stayed with Chriqui—helping her earn “Lifetime Achievement Award” status from her nephew. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant’s quiet generosity created a memory that lasted far beyond a single meeting.