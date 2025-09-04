LeBron James and Stephen Curry Put Under Spotlight After Kawhi Leonard Controversy

The NBA is facing renewed scrutiny on player responsibilities off the court following the Kawhi Leonard controversy. Reports allege that the LA Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer structured a $28 million “no-show job” for Leonard, raising questions about the balance between on-court performance and promotional duties.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Leonard remains one of the league’s elite players, critics argue that his minimal engagement with team and league obligations contrasts sharply with other superstars. The unfolding situation could carry wide-reaching consequences for the Clippers and the league, touching on contract structures, salary cap regulations, and expectations for player conduct off the court.

Stephen A. Smith weighed in during a recent broadcast, highlighting Leonard’s quiet approach. “And that’s what I’m looking at when I’m looking at Kawhi Leonard. This brother had his own New Balance commercial… He didn’t say a word… You know what it has to do with your professional obligations. You don’t get paid to just play the sport that you signed up to play. You get paid to promote the brand, and the product, and the league,” Smith said. He contrasted this with LeBron and Curry, noting that “they fulfill their responsibilities. They sit there and talk. They answer questions. They have conversations. Not Kawhi… I think that when you look at him and his unwillingness to promote the brand itself, I think it says all that you need to hear.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen A’s comments about Kawhi center on an agreement between Leonard’s KL2 Aspire, LLC, and Ballmer’s now-bankrupt tree-planting company, Aspiration. According to legal documents, Leonard could only receive payment while remaining a member of the Clippers, but the contract allowed him to “decline to proceed with any action desired by the Company.” Former Aspiration employees indicated that the arrangement may have been designed to circumvent the NBA salary cap. The NBA has confirmed it is “commencing an investigation in response to Torre’s report,” highlighting the potential league-wide implications of the deal.

The situation underscores the evolving expectations of NBA superstars. Modern contracts often carry implicit off-court obligations, including media appearances, promotional work, and community engagement. Leonard’s alleged no-show arrangement highlights how circumventing these expectations can draw scrutiny, even for players of his caliber.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the league investigates, James and Curry remain benchmarks for professionalism. Their ability to excel athletically while actively promoting their franchises demonstrates how some of the NBA’s top stars fulfill the full spectrum of responsibilities tied to their roles, both on and off the court.

AD

Potential Implications of the Leonard Controversy

NBA executives anticipate severe repercussions if the allegations against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are substantiated. One Eastern Conference executive described the situation as “a huge deal,” while a Western Conference general manager warned, “The NBA will be pissed about this.” They likened it to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 1999 salary cap violation involving Joe Smith, which resulted in the loss of five first-round draft picks, the voiding of Smith’s contract, and suspensions for team executives.

via Imago Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Intuit Dome.

The Clippers have denied any wrongdoing, stating that they ended their relationship with Aspiration during the 2022–23 season when the company defaulted on its obligations. They also asserted that neither owner Steve Ballmer nor the team was aware of any improper activity by Aspiration or its co-founder until after the government initiated its investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Executives also noted that any punishment could extend beyond fines or draft pick losses, potentially affecting the Clippers’ ability to sign or trade for top-tier talent in the near future. Some predict that suspensions or restrictions could be imposed on front-office personnel, and the league may mandate more stringent compliance measures for all future contracts involving external entities. The Kawhi Leonard saga highlights the NBA’s increased scrutiny on creative or unconventional contract arrangements, signaling to all teams that attempts to circumvent salary cap rules or player obligations could have lasting consequences.