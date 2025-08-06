LeBron James and Stephen Curry Reunion Hit With Grim Update as 4 Teams Stand in Lakers Star’s Way

For most of the offseason, it seemed certain that LeBron James would stay with the Lakers. However, despite opting for his player $52.6 million option for the upcoming season, when his agent Rich Paul gave a controversial statement, things started to change. James’ close friend stated that they’ll weigh every option available, as the 40-year-old wants to contest for championships. This caused a massive stir within the trade market, and several suitors were linked with King James. However, one stood above the rest.

Any guesses? Yes, it was the Golden State Warriors. While the rumor got fans excited, NBA Insiders have now revealed some devastating news. ESPN’s top insiders have stated that while it’s unknown whether James even wanted a move to San Francisco, the financial restrictions would have made it next to impossible.

“The Golden State Warriors are not pressed against the apron but are top-heavy in contracts, leaving Butler as the sole viable trade candidate,” they wrote. Even though the Dubs are not above the second apron, they don’t have enough assets to take in James’ massive salary for next season. However, they did note that Butler would’ve been the sole option; it’s hard to think the Warriors would’ve given him up. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise given the lack of trades the Warriors have made this season.

Most of their offseason has been dominated by their standoff with forward Jonathan Kuminga. That has not only left the 22-year-old’s future in question, it has also affected their other moves. Only once Stephen Curry and co. find a solution to that can they think about bolstering their roster. While this almost rules out the Warriors from the race to land LeBron, that doesn’t mean the Lakers superstar doesn’t have options once his one-year deal expires next summer with the Purple & Gold.

NBA Insiders reveal four possible destinations for LeBron James next season

With the Golden State Warriors out of the race for signing LeBron James this season, does this mean that he’ll finish his career as a Lakers player? Yes and No. To put it simply, there’s a chance that Rob Pelinka and the rest of the L.A. front office will offer the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer a good deal. But with each passing day, that seems less and less likely, as the Purple & Gold have already started building their roster around their Luka Doncic.

This leaves James no other option but to move away from the team. However, where can he go? More importantly, what teams can even afford the 21-time All-Star? Don’t worry, as ESPN executives stated that when James becomes a free agent next season, teams will swarm like bees to land the superstar.

“The crosstown Clippers could have enough money to sign him outright and pair him with Kawhi Leonard. Then there are the championship-caliber teams, Cleveland, New York, and Dallas, that only have the veteran’s minimum exception to offer in free agency. The Warriors would have the non-tax midlevel exception to offer,” they reported.

They’ve figured out that the Clippers could pair him up with the Klaw. Not just that, Cleveland, New York, and Dallas are also teams that can make good offers.

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James paired together does sound like a scary sight. Meanwhile, James could also return home by signing with the Cavaliers, while both New York and Dallas fit his criteria of championship contenders. Amid all these offers, the Insiders did make a mention of the Warriors having a non-tax midlevel exception.

But will that offer hold amidst all these lucrative deals? That we can only find out when James’ deal with the Lakers expires next season.