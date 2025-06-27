LeBron James Announces Huge Business Venture News After Sending Clear Message to Lakers & NBA

It’s an interesting time in the offseason for LeBron James. Of course, his work ethic is still impeccable. However, the 40-year-old is at an active time in one of his business ventures. In January, James launched Team AlUla, a E1 World Championship competing in the UIM E1 World Championship. Launched only last year, a pool of highly influential athletes has taken part as owners.

And when you think about it, this is right down LeBron James’ alley. It’s the world’s first all-electric raceboat series, which is turning heads. Its most recent stop was at Lago Maggiore in Italy. And as the team prepares to hopefully secure a high finish, the Akron Hammer shared some updates on his socials.

Taking to his Instagram story, the four-time NBA champion shared a snippet of the team’s boot camp. It was a cozy resting place with banners of the team surrounding the area.

With it being the day for the qualifiers, James couldn’t contain himself, even sharing a supportive video from the GreenEDGE Cycling team wishing Team AlUla the best. But how did the team do?

They are led by their lead pilots, Rusty Wyatt and Catie Munnings. While gliding across the waters, Wyatt, a 2022 American Powerboat Championship winner, posted a time of 1:07.216. Cunnings, on the other hand, wasn’t far behind. She finished her course in 1:08.224. Their combined average was good enough to play them at P4, barely outside a podium finish.

However, the story isn’t over just yet. These were only the qualifying time trials. The qualifiers will be in a few hours, which will determine how LeBron James Team AlUla fair out against its competition. The Lakers’ star is hoping for the best. However, just because he is busy keeping track of what’s going on at Lago Maggiore, it doesn’t mean he is distracted.

LeBron James is slowly getting back

James and the Lakers’ season came to a sad end in the postseason. Losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, the Lakers go in the offseason with a lot of work to do. Moreover, James also tore his medial collateral ligament, forcing him to spend weeks on the sidelines following the Game 5 loss.

The additional time away from the game served as a blessing. The four-time MVP could give his body the rest it needs after a long and enduring season. But he has started to work out on the court once again. And despite it being his 23 season, there’s no drop in intensity.

James has been in the lab, refining his game with famous trainer Chris Brickley. Most recently, he even stepped on the court with his former teammate Kevin Love. So the message is clear. It doesn’t matter how much LeBron James has achieved in his decorated career. He’s still hungry for more.

This time around, he will get to share on entire preseason with Luka Doncic. The Slovenian himself has spent months working on his conditioning and looks to be in fantastic shape. JJ Redick will also pick up after guiding the Lakers to the fourth seed in his very first season as an NBA head coach. For the Purple and Gold, this could be the last stretch with James.

Looking at how everybody from that building is moving, LA basketball might look very different than it was last year. What are your expectations for Year 23, LeBron James? Let us know your views in the comments below.