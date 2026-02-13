LeBron James Announces Retirement Stance After Historic Feat in Lakers-Mavs

“I’ve never been sorry at basketball. I’ve been good ever since I started playing,” LeBron James confidently said after a historic triple-double in the win over Dallas on Thursday. At an age when many predicted he would be enjoying the beauty of family time, the four-time NBA champion continues to rewrite history. While he hasn’t confirmed that this will be his final year in the league, his answers on retirement have been vague enough for fans to speculate. But this time, he added a new perspective to his retirement stance.

In Thursday’s win over the Mavs, James recorded 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, becoming the oldest player in NBA history with a triple-double. He broke Karl Malone’s 22-year-old record. After the game, a reporter asked James the same question that had been repeated in the locker room for years: if he could play for four or five more years like this.

“I could. But I don’t know. It’s not like my game… my game is not going anywhere,” James said. “It’s just my body. It’s so many more factors that come with how long will I play the game. I don’t think my game will ever suffer if I decided to continue to go, however long that is. I just think it has to be here (points to mind): how long can I stay in love with the process?” Because that’s always been my thing.”

As much as the Lakers star’s preparation and conditioning should get the credit for his longevity, his love for the game doesn’t get highlighted enough. He has spent more than half his life playing professional basketball. If he didn’t love the game, maybe he would have conventionally retired.

“If I can’t continue to stay in love with the process, then if this goes, then my body’s gonna go. And once my body goes, then it’s a wrap. Then the love goes, and then the fun and all that stuff goes. So that’s what it is,” he added.

“It’s not my game (that) is deteriorating. Obviously, you know, there are things I could have done when I was 25 compared to 35 and 35 to 41. But I have so much knowledge of the game that I know how to still continue to make an impact, if I’m not 45, 43, 41 vertical, you know, I can still do so many things on the floor.”

His numbers have dipped, yes, but he’s still playing at an All-Star level. If you think about other legends who retired, their last seasons are usually a reflection of their massive downfalls. That hasn’t happened with LeBron yet, as he continues to impact the game in multiple ways. As physically gifted as he is, James has been a savant in the cerebral part of the game, and it has contributed to his longevity.

JJ Redick makes a wild claim about LeBron James’ longevity

Head coach Redick never had an opportunity to play with LeBron, even though he suited up against him numerous times. Like many other players, James’ preparation and commitment to the game were always narrated by others, like a tale of a legend. Now, Redick is experiencing the effort that goes into James’ preparation firsthand. After his 41-year-old star led his team to the 33rd victory of the season, Redick couldn’t hide that he was still in awe of LeBron.

“He’s, like I said the other day, he’s got a 23-year prime basically,” he told reporters when asked about getting All-NBA level production from LeBron at this stage of his career.

“The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd year with all his accomplishments,” he said. “…It’s really just the day-to-day professionalism and care factor that he exhibits that is the most remarkable thing.”

In the unprecedented year 23, James is averaging 22 points while shooting over 50% from the field. He is yet to make a decision about his 24th season, or further. However, there is one thing that is pretty clear. He won’t be retiring because his love for the game or his professionalism would be altered. LeBron doesn’t need to defeat Father Time. He has won and moved beyond that competition.

James will now make his 22nd appearance in the All-Star game, another record for a record-setting machine.