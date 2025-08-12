LeBron James & Anthony Davis Share Goodbye Message Amid Concerns About Mavs Star’s Personal Life

The 2024-25 season was a rough one for Anthony Davis and LeBron James. While the Brow was traded 1400 miles away from Los Angeles to Dallas without even a warning, James lost his best teammate and close friend. If that wasn’t enough, AD sustained a horrifying injury during his debut for the Dallas Mavericks. After all of the chaos that erupted last season, many assumed that James was involved in Davis’ shocking move to Dallas and that their relationship wasn’t what it used to be.

The Mavericks superstar later cleared the air around his friendship with LeBron and stated everything was cool between the two superstars. Well, if that wasn’t enough, the two recently shared a meaningful message on their respective Instagram accounts. First, Anthony Davis put up a post on his story that had a strong goodbye message. “Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes.”

It’s safe to assume that the Mavs forward put up this story as a metaphor for his early life, when he must’ve been paving his path to the league. We all know the sacrifices superstars like Davis make to be one of the best hoopers in the world. Not only do they work really hard, they also have to make difficult choices to make it to the top. Nonetheless, it wasn’t just AD who wanted to share this message with the world. Just a few minutes later, James also posted the same post on his IG.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AD

You know something is really motivational and relatable if James shares it, right? But, more importantly, it showed that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are still on good terms and that the earth-shattering trade that sent AD to Dallas and brought Luka Doncic to L.A. hasn’t changed their friendship. What’s more, both stars acknowledged the fact that to become great, you need to make tough decisions. And well, even though AD’s relationship with James seems to be alright, the same cannot be said about the Dallas forward’s personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Concerns surround Mavs star Anthony Davis’ personal life

The 2024-25 season was nothing short of a mental and emotional rollercoaster for Anthony Davis. The former NBA champ was shipped to Dallas without prior notice, and to top it off, he suffered a devastating injury. Even though AD rarely expresses his emotions on social media, it seems like the setbacks have been too much to handle even for the Brow. That’s because he recently shared a cryptic message on IG that caused panic among his followers.

via Imago Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks star put up a couple of emojis on his story, “😔🙏.” Although he did not spill any beans about the context, fans were quick to speculate. Many claimed that this could be a reaction to all the adversities Anthony Davis has had to face throughout the last season. It does make sense, given that Davis is still recovering from an injury with no set timetable for his return to the hardwood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, on the other hand, it could’ve been his way of reacting to the sale of his beloved mansion in Los Angeles. The former Laker is reportedly selling his massive house back in Hollywood. According to TMZ, AD just listed his eight-bedroom estate in L.A. for sale. The asking price? A whopping $39.9 million. Regardless, it is safe to say the Brow still has a lot on his plate.