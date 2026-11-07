LeBron James’ Awful Night in Cleveland, Trae Young Gets Booed, Cavs Lose $20K & More From NBA Cup Games (6th Nov)

The NBA landscape delivered non-stop drama tonight, featuring a mix of vintage individual brilliance, unexpected fan heroics, and heartwarming milestones. Teams across the league continue to find their rhythm, but this slate provided plenty of viral talking points that extend far beyond the final scorelines.

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Our latest NBA roundup breaks down all the major highlights from Friday, starting with LeBron James’ rare single-digit scoring performance in his return to Ohio. We cover double half-court magic in Cleveland, Luka Doncic’s wild night against Portland, Trae Young’s complex return to Atlanta, Bronny James’ G League explosive debut, and a heartwarming gesture from Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

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LeBron James encounters rough homecoming in Cleveland

LeBron James endured one of the toughest outings of his career on Friday night as the Philadelphia 76ers fell 119–95 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. James finished with just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting, marking only the tenth time in over 1,600 career regular-season games that he failed to reach double digits. While the all-time leading scorer’s historic 1,297-game double-digit streak officially ended last season against Toronto, this performance marked just the second time since January 5, 2007, that James was held under 10 points.

Cavaliers fans greeted James with a smattering of boos every time he touched the ball, a reaction stemming from his offseason decision to sign with Philadelphia rather than return for a third stint in Cleveland. Postgame, James brushed off the crowd’s hostility.

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“At the end of the day, nothing can get as worse as December 2nd, 2010 from a reception standpoint. So I’ve seen the near depths of hell when it comes to reception here all the way to the heavens above. So anything in between is easy money,” James said, referring to his first game in Cleveland after signing with the Miami Heat over a decade ago.

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Cavaliers fans bring double half-court magic

LeBron James’ return to Ohio must have injected something in the air. While the Cavaliers rolled to a commanding 119–95 victory over the 76ers, holding LeBron James to just eight points in his return to Northeast Ohio, the real showstoppers stepped up during a timeout contest. In an almost statistical impossibility, two lucky Cavaliers fans drained back-to-back half-court shots to win a $10,000 grand prize each.

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Before the arena could even finish celebrating the first shot, a second fan stepped up immediately after and sank a back-to-back half-court shot for another $10,000 payout. The odds of two consecutive contest participants draining half-court heaves back-to-back had the crowd in utter disbelief, overshadowing a dominant 23-point performance from Donovan Mitchell and 22 points from Evan Mobley.

Luka Doncic’s wild night against the Blazers

Luka Doncic continued his historic scoring tear in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124–118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but not without some early volatility. Late in the first quarter, after absorbing a physical sequence of fouls from Jrue Holiday, a frustrated Doncic tossed the ball off official Sean Wright’s leg and was promptly assessed a technical foul.

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Ironic that this comes one game after Doncic had a fan ejected for throwing a ball at a referee in the Kings game. It also came right after he had a tech rescinded, bringing his season’s tally back to two once more.

However, Doncic channeled that frustration into history. To close out the first half, the Slovenian superstar banked in an absurd 62-foot buzzer-beater to shift the game’s momentum.

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Postgame, Doncic jokingly corrected analyst Blake Griffin, reminding him it was “a three-quarter shot, not half-court.” Doncic finished with 53 points and was unbothered by the tech. When a reporter asked him about it, he jokingly made a face and pretended to leave in a cloud of huff.

Trae Young returns to Atlanta

Trae Young’s first active game in State Farm Arena as a visiting player ended in a 139–132 defeat for the Washington Wizards, but the atmosphere took center stage. Social media clips pointed to loud boos cascading down during Trae Young’s introductions, contrasting the emotional welcome he got when he was seated on the Wizards bench in his first game back after the January 2026 trade.

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But spectators at State Farm Arena quickly clarified that the noise originated almost exclusively from Atlanta’s designated “Sixth Man” section in the lower bowl, which routinely boos every opposing starting lineup regardless of context. The boos weren’t limited to Young but extended to the entire Wizards lineup.

Outside of that section’s tradition, the broader Atlanta crowd offered genuine appreciation for their long-time cornerstone. Young, who dropped 23 points and 10 assists, shared an extended embrace with Hawks coach Quin Snyder before tip-off. Postgame, Young admitted the return was surreal.

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“I don’t think it’ll feel like this every time, but definitely tonight it did…,” he said.

Bronny James stuns in G League opener

As usual, Bronny turns into LeBron James when he hits the G League circuit. Assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers for extra playing time, Bronny James made the most of his G League Tip-Off Tournament debut. The 22-year-old guard led Coachella Valley to an opening night victory over the Salt Lake City Stars, dropping 22 points and seven assists in a commanding performance.

Bronny has had only 4 points across 5 regular-season appearances before he and Cameron Carr were assigned to the G League.

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Lakers head coach JJ Redick clarified that the assignment was not about Bronny’s poor performance.

“It’s just: you guys need reps, and you guys need to play,” he said.

Yaxel Lendeborg has a sweet surprise for his family

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is having a remarkable week both on and off the floor. Following a strong stretch where he’s averaged around 21 points per game during the Warriors’ six-game winning streak, the 23-year-old forward posted his first YouTube video, revealing a brand-new house he purchased for his mother, Yissel Raposo.

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“I’m nervous now. On behalf of everybody that came to show up, welcome home,” Lendeborg said in the video before inviting his mom to “test it out.”

Raposo, a former Dominican Republic national team player, guided Lendeborg through his academic and athletic journey, which included junior college, a national title at Michigan, and being selected 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. She was diagnosed with cancer, adding emotional weight to her son’s basketball milestones.