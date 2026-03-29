LeBron James Beams With Pride After Bronny’s Big Performance and Bryce’s Arizona Win

Just yesterday, LeBron James and his eldest son created history for the first father-son assist in NBA history. Today, both Bronny James and Bryce James have added a chapter to their lore to cement their legacy away from their father’s spotlight. While doing so, Bron made sure to celebrate both on Saturday.

His most recent tweet was in support of the University of Arizona, which punched its ticket into the penultimate round of March Madness. The Wildcats defeated Purdue University 79-64, as Bryce James soaked in every moment from the sideline. He has already taken the redshirt decision, but the commitment and excitement towards the program have never been hampered.

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He may not be playing this season, but the James family is rooting hard. LeBron expressed his excitement about his youngest son’s team playing for a spot in the national championship game.”🐻 DOWN!!!! FINAL 4️⃣ BOUND @ArizonaMBB 🫡.” This was his second tweet of the day, and the first one was one hour earlier in support of his eldest son.

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On Saturday, Bronny once again showcased his growth with the South Bay Lakers. He has been juggling his role between the Lakers and the G League team. The 21-year-old has been balling out for South Bay, and Saturday was no different. LeBron couldn’t hold back his joy and took to X. “Bronny going NUTS right now!!! WOW.”

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Bronny had a career-best performance, recording 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Another impressive stat was his efficient shooting: 9-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point range, a career high. In fact, 11 of his 26 points in the final period helped his team close out the game to keep his record intact.

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The South Bay Lakers remain undefeated with a perfect 14–0 record in games Bronny has played. Seeing his eldest son reach the potential that he had, LeBron was excited. It was just yesterday that James Sr. got candid, explaining the struggles Bronny faces.

The James family’s journey, though, is something else entirely, even by the high standards of sports’ most celebrated father-son stories.

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Think about Dell and Stephen Curry. Dell was a sharpshooting NBA guard who quietly shaped his son into the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. Steph went on to win four championships, and through it all, that father-son bond never left the court.

Then there’s the Ken Griffey story, one of baseball’s most heartwarming moments. In 1990, Ken Sr. and Ken Jr. became the first father-and-son duo to play on the same MLB team, suiting up together for the Seattle Mariners across 51 games. It was the kind of story that made even casual fans smile.

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But what LeBron and his sons represent feels different from either of those. It’s not just about shared success. It’s about scale and visibility.

Bron has used his massive platform to champion Bronny’s path into the NBA and shine a spotlight on Bryce’s growing talent, turning their family story into something the whole world is watching in real time.

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LeBron James got emotional about his elder son’s journey

He has started the past two games for the Lakers, his first time since February 12. While the minutes have been limited, the impact and the growth have been there for everyone to see. He has shot 50% from the field in both games despite taking just 6 shots. But the confidence is brewing, which the media noticed and asked LeBron James.

“It’s just getting back to where it was before the incident. He’s always been able to shoot the ball. He’s shot the ball at a high level pretty much throughout his years of playing ball,” James stated after the Lakers’ 116-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets. “So I just think the confidence and the rhythm and just getting his strength back and his wind and everything, everything is just coming back. Like I said before the incident, so it’s not surprising to see him shooting the ball at a high clip.”

Despite the uncertain role with the Lakers, the time in the G League has helped Bronny James a lot. For South Bay, before his performance tonight, he was averaging 14.8 points and shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. That’s why it earned him a place in JJ Redick’s plan for the past two games as a supplementary player to the injured Marcus Smart.

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It’s hard to tell if the plan for Bronny is long term with the Purple and Gold. Yet, he has taken the challenge and made the G League experience count, which even his father is excited for.