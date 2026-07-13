LeBron James Becomes Russell Westbrook’s Achilles’ Heel Once Again as NBA Future Hangs in Balance

When the LA Lakers paired LeBron James with Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, the move was seen as the league’s next superteam. Instead, it became one of the NBA’s most scrutinized roster moves, leading to Westbrook’s departure less than two seasons later. In fact, Westbrook’s career has not been the same since, as he has failed to settle with the three teams he has played for since leaving the Lakers. Now, ahead of the 2026 season, fate has linked Westbrook to James once again, with his future in the league potentially depending on what happens with the King, who has announced that he will not re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

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The Miami Heat are reportedly planning to get Westbrook to the team. But that’s only as Plan B. Their Plan A remains landing James back on South Beach, as they look to assemble a squad that could sweep through the East and make a strong push for the Championship.

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According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post (h/t Underdog NBA), Westbrook is “a candidate to join the Heat, but not if LeBron signs in Miami.” A league source also indicated that Miami would pivot to Westbrook only if it misses out on James.

This rumored decision makes sense considering what happened in 2021. After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Lakers were looking to build a stronger team for the 2021-22 season. James and center Anthony Davis actively recruited Westbrook, with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that Westbrook visited LeBron’s home, where the three discussed sacrificing their individual games in pursuit of a championship. “They talked about putting their egos aside and playing as one in their quest to bring the Lakers another NBA championship.”

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The Lakers ultimately traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick to acquire Westbrook, believing the former MVP would help ease LeBron’s workload. Instead of becoming a championship trio, the LeBron-Westbrook-Anthony Davis experiment failed, as all three were most effective with the ball in their hands, while Westbrook’s lack of outside shooting hurt the Lakers’ spacing. Los Angeles missed the playoffs in 2022 despite entering the season as title favorites.

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Although the Lakers’ struggles stemmed from several issues, Westbrook received most of the criticism. The LeBron partnership showed Westbrook’s limitations. Fans regularly booed him, and nearly every mistake he made became national news. After trading him in February 2023, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka pushed back against the narrative that one player was to blame, saying, “It’s really unfair to put the last year and a half on one player.” Sadly, his career never really recovered.

But despite this, at 37, Russell Westbrook remains one of the league’s most experienced guards. Last season with the Sacramento Kings, he averaged around 15.2 points per game as he brought his playmaking and veteran leadership, as well as high-energy play off the bench

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Former player Gary Payton appeared to endorse the move when he said that “in today’s NBA, point guards are basically two guards, so if you go and get a good one that can go and get it, Westbrook, if he goes down there, he still will make a presence known for Miami. Because he’s still going to penetrate, he’s still going to get to the basket … I think that still would be a good fit for him. I would pick him up, just be happy on my team to just make something happen.”

That said, Miami isn’t the only team that has Westbrook on its radar. Various sources have also linked the former Clippers guard to the OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Washington Wizards.

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Meanwhile, James officially informed the Lakers that he intends to play elsewhere next season, ending his eight-year stay in LA after the franchise shifted toward building around Luka Doncic. Recent reports have three leading contenders: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers. However, according to LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, there is “no timeline” for his decision, as teams may have to wait longer before the market fully moves.

What’s next for LeBron James?

James seems to be taking his time before deciding which team he will play for in his 24th, and likely final, NBA season. There have been all kinds of rumors and speculation, but the reality is that James is expected to carefully assess his options and is not likely to make a decision anytime soon. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the four-time MVP will not be conducting free-agent meetings himself. Instead, his agent, Rich Paul, will speak with interested teams before presenting the options to James.

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Paul has consistently said that LeBron’s priority is competing for another championship rather than simply choosing a destination. He said, “I just think it’s more so along the lines of having the ability to compete for the possibility of winning a championship.”

For James, now a billionaire, money is unlikely to be a major factor in 2026. At 41 years old and nearing the end of his career, his biggest priority is joining a roster that gives him the best chance to win a fifth NBA championship.

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For now, all eyes remain on James. His decision will determine where he spends what could be his final NBA season, but it could also decide where Westbrook lands next. Five years after their ill-fated Lakers partnership began, the two stars once again find their futures unexpectedly linked.