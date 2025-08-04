LeBron James’ Behavior Left Tyrese Maxey in Disbelief as Secret Wish Against Lakers Star Unearths

With the NBA offseason hitting its midpoint, most stars are easing back into training mode. But Tyrese Maxey? He’s already in the lab — and he brought some heavyweight company with him. The Philadelphia 76ers guard linked up with none other than LeBron James for a recent workout in Los Angeles, and the moment clearly left a mark on him.

Earlier this week, a photo of the two grinding it out on the court surfaced online, sparking buzz across NBA circles. And now, Maxey’s giving us a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s really like to train with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

We all know LeBron’s longevity isn’t some fluke — it’s built on discipline, elite prep, and a motor that never seems to quit. But hearing it firsthand hits different. On The Deep 3 podcast, Maxey recalled how James’ competitive fire caught him completely off guard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Listen, quick story. We like after the workout, Chris Johnson always wants us to do like three dunks. So, I’m like, “All right, I get my I, I finish mine. I do my three dunks first.” And then I see Bron and he like, “Throw it up. Throw it up.” I’m like, “No, you got you don’t got dunk. Don’t got it no more.” I threw, I try to throw him a lot like close to the rim, so he can just put the ball in there. No, he want he still wants to dunk. I’m like, man, he’s crazy.” Maxey narrated.

AD

via Imago Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers star revealed how Chris Johnson wants players to finish the workout with three dunks. While any good player like Maxey would stop at three and take a breather, James isn’t cut from the same cloth as the others. The 76ers guard revealed that after finishing his dunks, when he looked at James, he wanted to practice more.

He didn’t want a gentle lay-in. He wanted to throw it down. Hard. Maxey quickly realized: even in a summer workout, the King only knows one speed — full throttle.

It’s in those small moments — a routine lob turned into a power dunk — that you see what separates LeBron from the rest. At 40, he’s not just staying in shape. He’s still trying to tear the rim down.

It’s one thing to see LeBron dominate on TV. It’s another to share the floor with him in a workout and realize he’s just wired different. For Maxey, the experience wasn’t just inspiring — it was a masterclass in what it takes to stay at the top for two decades straight. That’s why players like Maxey wish to defeat him and take the crown.

Tyrese Maxey reveals his secret wish against LeBron James

Apart from being stunned by LeBron James’ incredible hunger, Tyrese Maxey also reflected on his weird yet good workout with King James while he was on The Deep 3 podcast. Not just that, he also revealed his secret wish against the Lakers superstar forward. “This is going to sound weird. Yeah. But it’s like good. Like it’s normal now. You know what I’m saying? I remember I worked out with him my first time when I was like 19 years old, preparing for the draft.” Maxey said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyrese Maxey explained that training with LeBron James today feels a lot different from when they first met. While working out with a future Hall of Famer is still a valuable experience, it no longer leaves him starstruck. That shift, however, doesn’t mean he holds James in any lesser regard. On the contrary, Maxey has built a strong bond with the 40-year-old veteran.

“So now, like seeing him just like a big brother, you know, just every single summer get getting some work, trying to beat him to the gym or work out early with him, and it’s always fun,” Maxey revealed. The 76ers star emphasized how LeBron has taken on a big brother role in his life, especially through their summer training sessions.

Some relationship, right? After all, not many can claim the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as their “big brother.” Still, Maxey made one thing clear — that brotherhood doesn’t dull his competitive edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s grateful for the bond, but he’s still trying to beat LeBron every time he gets the chance.

Does that really help him beat James? No one really knows. However, that does prove that Maxey also shares a similar hunger to LeBron James, as he wishes to cement himself as one of the best players in the league by defeating one of the best to ever grace the court.