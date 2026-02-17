LeBron James Believes Anthony Davis Has a Point to Prove to Lakers, Mavs After Wizards Trade

The Wizards are losing games now to win something later. Washington sits near the bottom of the standings, yet its long-term outlook changed the moment two injured All-Stars landed on the roster. The franchise isn’t chasing wins this season. It is chasing a reset.

That reset is exactly why LeBron James thinks next year could look very different. “I think for the first time in a few years, we can say that Washington has picked up some pieces… To see how motivated Trae and AD is to prove Dallas and Atlanta, you know, how, listen, we know what we’re capable of.”

Instead of seeing a rebuilding team, James sees two stars entering a season with something to answer.

Washington acquired Trae Young from Atlanta and Anthony Davis from Dallas while both players were injured and later shut down for the season. The Wizards will not benefit immediately, but the move was never designed for short-term results.

Atlanta hesitated to commit long-term money to Young as Jalen Johnson’s rise reshaped the roster timeline. Dallas moved Davis and his remaining contract while shifting direction around a younger core. Neither decision questioned talent outright, yet both signaled a change in organizational belief.

Because of that, next season becomes less about recovery and more about response. Young already has a conference finals run and multiple elite assist seasons. Davis remains a 10-time All-Star and member of the league’s 75th anniversary team despite recent durability concerns. For players with that résumé, perception matters almost as much as production.

James’ point was simple. Motivation changes when a franchise moves on.

LeBron James doesn’t believe the Wizards were opportunistic

The shutdowns naturally created tanking accusations across the league. However, Washington’s approach is closer to timeline alignment than intentional losing. Both stars are expected to return healthy for training camp, giving the team a full offseason to integrate them with its young core of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson. The front office also holds the cap flexibility to discuss extensions rather than rushing decisions midseason.

That matters because their skill sets fit cleanly on paper. Young thrives as a pick-and-roll creator and lob passer, while Davis remains one of the league’s most versatile interior scorers and defenders when healthy. Meanwhile, Sarr’s rim protection allows defensive cover behind a smaller guard lineup.

As a result, the Wizards are not building around potential. They are building around timing. The success of the trades will not be judged by this year’s record. It will be judged by whether motivation turns into production.

If Davis stays available and Young regains form, Washington suddenly moves from development team to competitive roster in one offseason. If injuries continue, the gamble stalls before it begins.

That is why James framed the situation around pride instead of strategy. Players traded away from cornerstone roles rarely lack fuel the following year. Washington is betting that proving former teams wrong can be as powerful as signing a superstar in free agency.