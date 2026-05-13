LeBron James Believes Lakers Tried to “Push Him Out of the Door” After Landing Luka Doncic: Report

The relationship between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers was always going to change once Luka Doncic arrived. What nobody expected was just how personal that transition would reportedly become behind closed doors.

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According to a lengthy ESPN report by Dave McMenamin, people close to James believe the Lakers spent large portions of the 2025-26 season subtly preparing for life after him. The strongest revelation from the story came after a March 31 victory over Cleveland, when frustration inside James’ camp reportedly boiled over.

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“And so without even stopping to change clothes James marched off into the L.A. night, simmering from another perceived indignation delivered by the organization that, as one source close to him told ESPN, tried to ‘push him out the door,’ after acquiring Doncic last season.” The report said.

The moment came after the Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 127-113 at Crypto.com Arena. James had just passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined regular-season and playoff wins in NBA history. Doncic crossed 15,000 career points. Rui Hachimura reached 5,000 career points. Yet when Lakers president Rob Pelinka addressed the locker room afterward, he handed the game ball to coach JJ Redick for his 100th coaching win.

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Imago May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul in game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To many people, it may have looked harmless. To James, according to ESPN, it represented something much bigger.

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The timing made the situation even more complicated. By that point in the season, James had already accepted one of the biggest sacrifices of his career. Instead of controlling the offense the way he had for most of his 23 NBA seasons, the 41-year-old willingly shifted into more of a secondary role behind Doncic and Austin Reaves during the Lakers’ late-season surge. Redick later described it as “incredible growth.”

That is where the emotional tension of this story really sits. James was not publicly resisting the Doncic era. He was helping create it.

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And yet, according to the report, he still felt overlooked.

The Lakers’ perspective is not difficult to understand either. Doncic is 27 years old. James is 41 and entering the final stage of his career. Financially, the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement makes it extremely difficult to maintain multiple superstar contracts, and league executives increasingly viewed Los Angeles as an organization transitioning toward a younger timeline built around Doncic.

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ESPN’s report also revealed that Lakers officials occasionally played internal “parlor games” during the season, asking observers what salary an anonymous player with James’ production would deserve next year. Some estimates reportedly ranged from the mid-level exception to roughly $30 million.

From a front-office standpoint, it may have been practical cap planning.

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From James’ side, it likely felt disrespectful.

That disconnect has quietly become the defining theme of this Lakers era. The franchise still needs James to compete at the highest level, but it also knows its future belongs to Doncic.

LeBron Still Proved He Could Carry The Lakers

Ironically, the season itself proved both sides correct.

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When injuries devastated the roster late in the year, and Doncic went down during the playoffs, James immediately shifted back into being the Lakers’ offensive engine. He led Los Angeles past the Houston Rockets in the first round before eventually losing to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. During that stretch, James reportedly became the only player in the league to total 300 points, 75 rebounds and 100 assists from April 5 through the postseason.

In other words, even after the Lakers spent a year building around Doncic, they still survived because James could temporarily become prime LeBron again.

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That reality is what makes this situation so awkward for everybody involved.

Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Historically, the Lakers have never struggled to transition from one superstar era to another. The organization chose Kobe Bryant over Shaquille O’Neal in 2004. They transitioned from Magic Johnson to Kobe. Now they appear to be transitioning from LeBron to Luka.

The difference is that most aging superstars stop producing at an elite level before the transition fully happens. James has not.

That may be why this story resonates beyond normal offseason drama. It is less about one game ball or one quote and more about basketball mortality finally colliding with the most powerful player of his generation.

Even after everything, neither side has publicly escalated the situation. James told ESPN, “There’s no static from me,” while Pelinka responded Tuesday by saying, “Any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster.”

Publicly, everybody is still smiling.

Privately, though, the Lakers appear stuck between two timelines, one built around the greatest player of this era and another built around the player they believe owns the next one.