LeBron James Breaks Silence After Ending Double-Digit Scoring Streak Against Toronto Raptors

The Lakers needed a win after Phoenix Suns dismantled their seven-game winning streak in a cruel fashion. They ‘confused’ them, exposed their defensive flaws, made Luka Doncic commit nine turnovers. But worst of all, LeBron James didn’t come out looking good after keeping his 10+ point games streak alive. When the Lakers went to the Great White North to play against the Toronto Raptors, Bron chose a different endgame.

The Lakers won 123-120 in a game LeBron James only had eight points and a game-high 11 assists. That effectively ends his 19-season record of most consecutive 10+ point games. The record now stands frozen at 1297 and ran from Jan. 6, 2007 to Dec. 1, 2025.

Some would think Bron would be bitter about losing that record. But when asked in the locker room if he felt any way about it, he had a clipped answer. “None.”

His only takeaway from this game was. “We won.” And how? They didn’t have Luka Doncic who stayed behind to welcome his second child. The Raptors have been pretty dominant in their homestead this season. The Lakers not only won this game, they’re now 6-0 against the Raptors since 2022.

James was accused of being selfish in Monday’s game for hogging the ball. He was also noticeably sluggish during the game and couldn’t keep up against old rival, Dillon Brooks. He stayed in the game long enough and barely made it to 10 points in the final quarter in that Lakers loss and no one was happy.

Tonight was different. Bron had the final possession with the game tied at 120-120. He had a chance to score a two, maybe even a three. He could’ve had 10 points. But in the last seconds, he passed the ball to Rui Hachimura who made the game-winning three. LeBron was nowhere near disappointed. He celebrated very boisterously in fact.

LeBron James addresses ‘selfish’ criticism

Kobe Bryant used to be taunted by his teammates for having few triple-doubles compared to LeBron because he never passed the ball. Statistically, with over 11k assists in his career, King James is hardly a selfish player. But there’s something about being in the Lakers spotlight which brings scrutiny on ball-hogging.

The last play by James erased the perception from the last game. He called that, “Playing the game the right way,”his MO, and how he was taught.

While the outcome mattered to him, James said he won’t stay stuck in single digits. “I won’t make that a habit,” he told reporters. His record showed his continuous consistency as the only player in his 23rd season and a month shy of 41. Bron is intent on restoring his double-digit streak by making the right plays, he told reporters.

Not surprisingly, JJ Redick and James had addressed the past criticism the latter got while collecting triple doubles. He used to be criticized for making a pass instead of taking a shot, and that’s flipped now. 40-year-old James said that the criticism for his passing is, “one of the most foolish things I’ve ever heard.”

He claims he’s not changed his style even today, he’ll keep making the right passes, and he doesn’t care what others think.

The Lakers have improved to a 16-5 ahead of taking on their archnemesis, the Celtics tomorrow. With Jaylen Brown on a hot scoring streak, LeBron James will have to be his usual self again.