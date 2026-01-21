LeBron James Breaks Silence on All-Star Snub, Leaves LA Weekend Plans Up in the Air

In the first All-Star to be played in Inglewood since 1983, one of LA’s biggest star LeBron James’ availability remains uncertain. Fans, media analysts, and fellow players had the voting rights, and none of them voted for the 41-year-old in the top 5. Does the snub really bother the 21x All-Star?

“No, not at all,” said LeBron during the post-game media interaction. His streak of 21 consecutive starts in the NBA All-Star Game might have ended, but the route to All-Star weekend is still open. Bron could still make it to the All-Star Game as a reserve, which is decided by the coaches in the league. This time, there is a new format in which two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players will compete.

Speaking about getting a chance, LeBron James appeared content with whatever fate may decide. “I’m always grateful. I’m always grateful. For sure, if I’m there, I’ll be there in attendance. If I’m not, I know I’ll be able to take full advantage of it. I know exactly what I’ll be doing. So, I’m good either way.” If he is not selected, it will mark the first time that LeBron has not worked on the All-Star weekend since his rookie season.

Last year, because of foot and ankle discomfort, the 4x NBA champion announced he would not play, 90 minutes before the contest. But he was active during the weekend, doing media duties and fan interactions. This year, the players nominated 364 different candidates, of whom LeBron received the 8th most votes. Only 53 active peers thought King James should be a starter in the most prestigious event of the All-Star Weekend. Fans’ votes also put him at 8th, and media analysts voted him as the 9th-best player in the West. With the weighted average rule in place, his 8.25 meant he was not in the top 5.

LeBron James fell out of the top five voting, a feeling he has not experienced in over two decades. This could be because of his early-season injury problems and reduced production on the court. He broke Vince Carter’s record of featuring in 22 seasons of the NBA. But in the iconic 23rd season, he missed the start of the season for the first time in his career due to injury, as his sciatica issues continue to slow him down.

Averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest across 24 games. While the numbers are good for a 41-year-old player, these are his worst points average in his career, barring the rookie season. Another streak that broke was his 1,297-game streak with at least 10 points, which came to an end last month.

Despite not being in the top 5, LeBron James’ alleged voting choices come to haunt him

As per the voting, James was the 9th-best player in the West, but his son was the 61st-best player. Shocking, right? Bronny James had backing from the fans, 62,600 votes, and 2 votes from fellow players in the league. Perhaps players think his father’s genes will finally be proven true, or perhaps his father himself, along with someone else, thought the 21-year-old was deserving, or not, of the All-Star nod.

But some former players did not appreciate voting for Bronny, who is putting up averages of 1.5 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 31.8/30.2/81.3 shooting splits in 6.9 minutes in 24 total games, with one start this campaign. DeMarcus Cousins and Chandler Parsons on the Run it Back podcast blasted the Lakers’ superstar.

Parsons made a strong statement by asking the NBA to ‘make the ballots public’. “If you want to look like a fool and vote for Bronny James, put your name on it. Do you know how embarrassing it would be if it came out that LeBron did that?”. While Cousins believed it was Bronny and LeBron. Because of the weighted average votes from fans and players, Bronny was the fifth-best Lakers player on the list. Even ahead of Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart, among others.