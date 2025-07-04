LeBron James Breaks Silence on Cavs Trade Rumor After Addressing Controversial Outfit

Bright and glorious, America couldn’t get any better! To begin with, Happy 4th of July to whoever is celebrating. But for LeBron James, the 2025 Independence Day seems to have turned into a not-so-independence day. And well, you’re free to guess why that’s the case suddenly. You see, the trade market is not just warm, it’s heating up, because the little boy from the backyards of Akron has entered the chat. Well, not officially, but you know what we mean!

Keeping up with his summer rituals, LeBron is back in his hometown. That’s not all, because he’s back in Cleveland’s practice facility for some hooping business. Amidst all the golf fest lately, James Sr. hasn’t forgotten to train and recover. How can he forget? His fitness regimen has been the key to this insane longevity. Twenty-third year… that sums up everything, right?

However, for the speculative eyes that feel Bron can return to the Cavaliers roster this offseason, his presence in Cleveland’s practice area was simply a juicy meal served on a platter. But now, LeBron James has had enough. So, he took to his X handle and replied to a tweet, clearly stating: “And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!”

This is a developing story…