LeBron James Issues Statement on Taking Back Seat to Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves Amid Lakers Return

ThFor the first time in his historic 23-year career, LeBron James had to watch an NBA season tip-off from the sidelines. No opening night walkout, no first-bucket roar, just rehab and film, while the Los Angeles Lakers took off without their king.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the absence of King James, the Lakers started 10–4, are sitting 4th in the West, and ran through one of the league’s toughest early schedules, picking up statement wins over the Timberwolves, Bucks, and Spurs. The team thrived despite some of their top stars, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, DeAndre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Rui Hachimura, being currently injured.

And LeBron James has been watching everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked what he saw from the couch, LeBron didn’t hide how impressed he’s been. He pointed to the road trip finishing strong in Milwaukee and talked about how much the group clearly enjoys playing for and with one another, guys sacrificing, buying in, competing.

Imago imagn

From there, he slipped in the line that basically summarizes his whole mindset right now. He’s already seeing ways he can “fit in organically” and play a role in the Lakers’ victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a very different LeBron James than the ball-dominant heliocentric engine we grew up with. This is a 41-year-old legend looking at Luka Doncic averaging video-game numbers (around 37/9/9), Austin Reaves dropping 30+ points with ease, and including that 51-11-9 game versus the Kings. James wants to contribute to the team as well.

The King also shared that he has to work his way back into the group, comparing it to a kid going to a new school. In his absence, the rest of the team has been traveling together. They’ve built “great chemistry,” and he plans to feel his way organically back into the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That’s not just veteran media-speak. It lands differently when you remember:

JJ Redick has openly said it’s as much Austin Reaves’ team as LeBron’s or Luka’s.



Analysts like Kevin Pelton have floated the idea that taking the ball out of Reaves’ hands now would be a mistake.



There’s even been Hall of Fame-level whispering that LeBron might have to accept being the third option at times.



Ten years ago, that sentence would’ve melted the internet. Today, it’s just basketball logic. And LeBron James is not fighting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Film Nerd’ LeBron James Is All-In on Luka & AR

The best window into where his head is at came when he was asked about film. That’s when the hoop nerd in LeBron James came out.

He said he’s been breaking down how well the Lakers have been playing on both ends and then started running down the roster like a proud positionless coach. He loved the dominant performance of Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. James also went on to praise DeAndre Ayton, “One of the best screen-setters in the league.” The King also appreciated every player’s individual contribution in each game in the season so far. James also gave a shout-out to the rookie, Adou, for his first points this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then he wrapped it all with the most LeBron James mic-drop possible, “Everyone is staying ready, everybody’s being professional, everybody enjoys competing and riding for each other.” He concluded with a cheeky smile and saying, “I know y’all missed me. OK, bye.”

Imago LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

James just finished a season where he was top-6 in MVP voting at age 40. He spent the summer dialing in his catch-and-shoot game precisely because he knew Luka and “AR” would be handling the ball more. He’s become a near-40% catch-and-shoot guy, still one of the best transition finishers alive.

If Luka Doncic is the full-time pilot and Austin Reaves is the co-pilot, LeBron James is now the genius who can fly the plane, fix the engine midair, and also design the runway. The Lakers can stagger the three creators so one of Luka, Reaves, or LeBron is always on the floor.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of a franchise that has quietly pivoted into a Luka Doncic era. The Anthony Davis trade, the JJ Redick hire, the empowerment of Reaves, the emergence of Ayton, and the Bronny subplot all point to a team built to win now and later.

The twist is that LeBron James seems genuinely okay being both part of the present and a bridge to the future instead of being the sole main character.

The King isn’t abdicating the throne. He’s sharing it, focusing less on ball dominance and more on basketball IQ. “[Less of] Everything through me. Let’s supercharge what’s already working,” James said.

If that version of LeBron James really does settle into the backseat while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves keep flooring it, the Lakers might have stumbled onto something the league has rarely seen. A blueprint where the greatest player of his generation is willingly, joyfully, the third engine of an offense that’s already dominating without him. How excited are you to see the King back on the court?