LeBron James Breaks Silence Over NBA Ownership After $14.19B Partner Exits

The long-held dream of LeBron James owning an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas hasn’t just hit a significant roadblock… It has completely fizzled away. Recent circumstances have prompted the 41-year-old star to suddenly distance himself from the NBA expansion project. After months of speculation of a joint bid with Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the $14.19 billion sports conglomerate that owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, has dismissed any plans to add an NBA team to its portfolio. Following that, James took an equally blunt stance on his current involvement.

On Wednesday, after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant’s downward spiral stole the show. But reporters did ask James whether he was part of any other active group besides FSG bidding for a Vegas franchise. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, James was unequivocal in his response, saying, “No, I’m not. Not at all.”

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The shift in tone is a stark departure from James’ previous proclamations. For half of his 23-year career, he’s gone from hinting about potential team ownership to all-out campaigning for a Las Vegas franchise. On a 2022 episode of “The Shop,” James said, “I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

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However, the financial landscape of NBA expansion has shifted dramatically. Sources close to the situation indicate that FSG has withdrawn from the upcoming bidding cycle due to the skyrocketing entry costs. That also reportedly made it “less likely” that James would pursue a team.

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With the NBA Board of Governors set to vote on expansion next week (March 24-25), James was asked again if he still wants to own an NBA team at all, Vegas or otherwise. His response was equally final: “Not at all.”

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The sudden withdrawal of possibly one of the most popular aspiring governors has sparked a wave of speculation across the league. As James and Fenway step back, it would be worth observing how the NBA prepares to officially solicit bids for new markets.

The NBA’s expansion project doesn’t align with LeBron James’ timeline

The primary catalyst for this reversal appears to be the staggering expansion fee the NBA is reportedly seeking from potential teams in Las Vegas and Seattle. Industry estimates now place the price of entry between $7 billion and $10 billion per franchise.

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For context, in 2025, the Boston Celtics sold for a then-record $6.1 billion. Within months, it was broken by the Lakers’ $10 billion sale to Dodgers owner Mark Walter. Given the valuation of established big-market franchises, an existing team now looks like a bargain compared to the numbers being floated for new teams.

While LeBron’s net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion, he remains well short of the cash required to lead an $8 billion bid without a primary financial engine like FSG. The pulse of the NBA fan base has been a mix of skepticism and tactical analysis. The average James fan interprets his ‘not at all’ as a distraction to pivot elsewhere. As James can’t legally own a team until he retires, he might reconsider joining an ownership group once a new team is established.

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Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to secure majority control of an NBA franchise when he purchased the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010 for roughly $275 million. He sold his majority stake in 2023 after more than a decade for approximately $3 billion, while still retaining minority control. It’s also important to note that Jordan did this in a very different financial era.

Or James could do what Luka Doncic is doing and build towards the European expansion. According to the New York Times, Doncic is part of an investor group led by former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson that is seeking to bring a franchise to Rome, which currently has no top-division basketball team.

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Most called the NBA’s asking price for Vegas an overpay. Most don’t feel that a saturated, expensive entertainment capital would deliver that much ROI compared to Seattle, where the SuperSonics fanbase and infrastructure still exist.

The consensus among many supporters is that James and FSG’s decision to step back is the smarter one. It leaves the window open for the much cheaper route of joining an existing franchise than building one from scratch at these record-breaking prices. For now, James appears content to stay on the court until the financial math or his retirement status better aligns with his king-sized ambitions.