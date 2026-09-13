LeBron James Briefly Bids Goodbye to the United States in First-Ever Career Move

Before heading to Philadelphia for training camp, LeBron James had one major stop to make first. The four-time NBA champion made history in his own right by embarking on his very first trip to the African continent. On Saturday, September 12, he touched down in Luanda, Angola, pausing his offseason stateside to make the journey across the Atlantic. The trip was in support of his racing franchise, Team AlUla, which was competing in the UIM E1 Electric Powerboat World Championship in Southern Africa.

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Locals shared glimpses of his emotionally-charged visit on social media. Beginning his visit with a deeply personal historical exploration, James visited Angola’s National Museum of Slavery on his very first day in the capital city.

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Reflecting on the profound connection between the West African nation and the Americas, James opened up about the emotional weight of visiting a site that documents centuries of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the shared heritage of the African diaspora.

“There’s a lot of history here,” James reflected during his visit to the museum. “A lot of history that is not only here in the country, but also travels across to America.”

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Locals there were thrilled to have King James among them and the legend himself felt it. “Very, very warm,” James added when describing his initial impressions of the nation, thanking the Angolan people for the hospitality extended to him and his team.

“First time in Angola. And already a meaningful one.”

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The all-time leading scorer was visibly moved by the experience, taking time to immerse himself in the country’s cultural heritage before stepping into his duties as a global team owner.

LeBron James is in Africa for team owner duties

He put his plans to own an NBA team on hold, but LeBron James is still a sports franchise owner. A dedicated one, too, who put this trip to Luanda on his calendar for an important event. His Angolan adventure comes as the $500 million E1 all-electric powerboat racing league continues its ambitious expansion across Africa.

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Competing in the UIM E1 World Championship, James’ Team AlUla is one of several high-profile celebrity-backed franchises featured in the series.



The Luanda Grand Prix, staged across the scenic Luanda Bay, represents the league’s second African destination after its debut in Lagos, Nigeria, positioning the host country as a growing hub for international sports tourism and sustainable marine technology.

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Before arriving in Southern Africa, James expressed his excitement for the competition in a video shared on social media, making it clear that his goal was nothing short of a championship podium.

“I can’t wait to get to Angola. I have to be there to support my team. Team AlUla in the E1 Championship… You know we’re going to take first place, we’ll have incredible moments, it will be a great experience, lots of fun. We’re going for the gold,” James said last month.

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The marquee event also features other celebrity franchise owners besides James, including Hollywood A-lister Will Smith, whose Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola team helped pioneer the sport’s footprint in the region alongside E1 chairman Alejandro Agag.

With other global icons like Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, and Didier Drogba backing teams across the series, the expansion into Angola highlights the intersection of elite sports ownership, sustainability, and international culture.

For James, the journey represents a rare blend of athletic entrepreneurship and personal discovery.



As the NBA’s all-time leading scorer prepares for his upcoming 24th NBA season, his brief departure from the United States provided a powerful reminder of his expanding global influence both on and off the court.