LeBron, Bronny James’ Gesture Convinces Lakers Nation About Giannis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo Trade

The noise in the NBA has been quite loud this time. In the middle of the storm sit LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, to some extent. With an expiring contract of $52.6 million, no one knows what the future holds for the King. Suddenly, the “enjoy it while it lasts” mantra feels too real. And maybe that’s why Antetokounmpo brothers are savoring each moment. But wait, fans see something else…

After the Milwaukee Bucks’ 105-101 win over the LA Lakers on Friday, everyone witnessed an endearing moment. ESPN’s veteran insider, Ramona Shelbourne, tweeted that Giannis Antetokounmpo made a lighthearted statement by wearing a James jersey, while Thanasis sported a Bronny James jersey. Giannis already owned the Bronny jersey from a previous matchup and reportedly obtained both simply by asking.

Speaking with the media, the Greek forward said, “You never know, might be our last game against one another.” He further added, saying that the LeBron James jersey means a lot to him.

This is because the 41-year-old legend is a “blueprint for every athlete” and not just basketball stars. “Being able to be consistent for 23 years. Available. Be a winner, lead by example. It’s incredible,” Giannis also mentioned.

Well, swapping jerseys in the NBA is common. But when two prominent names in the game do it, there is a different implication. At least that is what the Laker Nation is seeing.

The LeBron-Giannis jersey swap is more than a daily phenomenon

“What if Lakers getting Bronny was part of the message for Giannis that they’ll keep a spot for Thanasis when the time comes?” Looks like we have a little conspiracy theory to decode.

Everyone knows that Giannis Antetokounmpo values his family. And that is, the Bucks organization didn’t think twice before re-signing Thanasis and handing a two-way deal to Alex in the 2025 offseason. So, according to the comment, the Lakers’ drafting Bronny in 2024 could be a subtle signal to Giannis that they value family loyalty. It implies Los Angeles might someday offer Thanasis a roster spot to entice Giannis down the line.

Meanwhile, “Giannis and LeBron together?” someone wrote.

Looks like the Lakers can trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and pair him with LeBron James. They simply need to match his $54.1 million salary with outgoing contracts, despite being near the first apron. LA’s current roster cap hit is $194.8 million, just $1.1 million below the first apron ($195.9 million). And keeping in mind Bron’s no-trade clause, maybe a move is possible. But will it happen?

On the other hand, a fan said, “We got their jerseys, then got them traded.”

It jokingly points out that after collecting LeBron and Bronny’s jerseys, Giannis somehow influenced or predicted trade moves involving them. Look, both the Lakers and the Bucks can chase after Thanasis Antetokounmpo ($2.9 million) and Bronny James ($7.9 million). They won’t make much of a dent in their finances

USA Today via Reuters Dec 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exchange hugs after the Los Angeles Lakers 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

“Giannis to Lakers! Bronny to Bucks! Who said no?” another one chipped in.

A fantasy blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Lakers to join hands with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Imagine the fierce offensive triad they’d form! Meanwhile, Milwaukee gets to settle with Bronny, who is still finding his ground in the NBA, but is making an impact in the G League. And as the comment ends with a question, we have one in our minds too, and that is: Will we ever see the trade come to fruition?

Lastly, “Summer 2026,” a fan predicted.

Look, there are many sides to this story. First, Giannis has already declared that he would never ask for a trade out of Milwaukee. In simple terms, he wants to be with the organization till the end of his career. Meanwhile, LeBron James is on an expiring contract for the first time in his 23-year-old glorious career. In fact, many experts believe that maybe he could ask for a trade this midseason, or wait for the offseason, or hang up his boots altogether. So, yes, mystery prevails.

The minds of the NBA fans are an intriguing arena where even the simplest of gestures turn into a plot twist. So, for now, neither Bron nor Bronny is getting traded. And no, there is no movement in the Bucks squad either. But, there is always room for high hope and speculation, and maybe that is exactly what the Lakers Nation is doing.