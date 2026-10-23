LeBron James Brushes Off Donald Trump’s ‘Total Disgrace’ Jab With 5-Word Reply After National Anthem Backlash

LeBron James had to face tough questions tonight, both on and off the court. He did pretty well on both occasions. The Sixers superstar has never been a stranger to controversy, particularly when sports and politics collide. But after POTUS Donald Trump publicly branded him a “TOTAL DISGRACE” over his actions during the national anthem, he had little interest in turning the criticism into another public feud.

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Following the historic win against the Cavaliers in the home opener, a reporter asked him about the president’s remarks. And his response made it clear he was not planning to give the controversy much of his time.

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LeBron James wanted to be sure before he answered. He asked the reporter to repeat the question. And he looked down with a smirk and responded: “Slow day at the office.”

“Yeah, yeah, it must be a slow news day at the office. You know, slow news day in the office.”

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The remark came after POTUS Trump criticized James on social media following Philadelphia’s season-opening game against the New York Knicks. During the national anthem at MSG, cameras captured James stretching and making movements that resembled a golf swing and basketball shooting motions.

Trump took issue with the footage, calling the 4x NBA champ a “TOTAL DISGRACE” and demanding an apology.

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LeBron James chose not to offer a lengthy defense or escalate the exchange. He dismissed the question and took other questions.

The two have a history of public clashes dating back to 2017, when James responded to Trump’s criticism of Stephen Curry with the now-famous “U bum” message. It was regarding Steph’s refusal to visit the White House after the 2017 championship. It was followed by back-and-forth, establishing the beef.

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The controversy followed LeBron James into his first home appearance with Philadelphia against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This time, he stood with his arms behind his back, and his head bowed as Boyz II Men performed the national anthem. A total contrast to the movements that had drawn criticism in New York.

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Once the game began, LeBron James & Co. found themselves in a difficult position.

The Cavaliers built a 29-point lead, and frustrated Philadelphia fans booed their own team before halftime. It was a lead that Bron had never surpassed in his career.

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But there are always firsts.

After the break, the Sixers took control. They rallied to win 114–106, recording the largest comeback victory of James’ NBA career. The 41-year-old finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The home crowd eventually erupted in celebration, a sharp shift from the frustration that had filled the arena earlier.

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For LeBron James, the night offered a chance to move the conversation away from the political backlash and back toward his performance on the court.