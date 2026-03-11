LeBron James’ Burden Lifted as Stephen A. Smith Pressed to Address Bam Adebayo’s Historic Feat

Bam Adebayo shocked everybody tonight. He chased the unimaginable, going for a record-setting 83 points against the Washington Wizards. Sadly, instead of remembering the feat, a conversation has started about the validity of his performance. Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., believes the NBA might be after erasing history altogether.

He took to X and wrote, “The league tried hard to break Wilt’s record tonight. They showed us that all they gotta do is choose the given night. I fully expect Wemby to do it eventually now. @stephenasmith you better not let me down when you talk about this bs. Thanks a lot @KingJames idk how but it’s yo fault”.

Clearly, that remark about LeBron James seems sarcastic. The Lakers star is constantly blamed for ‘ruining’ the game. The Akron Hammer has set historic milestones throughout his decorated 23-year career. However, none matched Adebayo’s single-game feat. O’Shea Jackson Jr. wasn’t pleased even watching the game. It was evident that at some point, the intention did change to ensuring Bam Adebayo gets the record.

And Stephen A. Smith might have some things to say about it. The ESPN lead analyst is a big Kobe Bryant fan. Naturally, with the Heat star overtaking his 81-point mark set in 2006, Smith may have an opinion around the team pushing for Adebayo to get the record. But let’s also think about this practically.

Adam Silver can’t be a puppet master and control every single game. This came down to the Heat wanting their captain to do something generations could remember. Albeit, his 21 fourth-quarter points included 14 free throws. Heat players even intentionally fouled to give the three-time All-Star the most time to achieve the feat.

As teammates, isn’t that what they’re supposed to do? For Bam Adebayo, his family was in the crowd, so was A’ja Wilson. It was a day that he made special by putting on a magnificent performance to secure the win. The time to debate may come later on. But for now, might as well appreciate what unfolded in front of our eyes.

Bam Adebayo can’t grasp what he just did

Several people during the game were unsure about the purpose. Wizards head coach Brian Keefe didn’t understand some of the calls. Adebayo also set the record for the most free throws attempted and made in a game. Likewise, that asterisk around his glorious night will be discussed on every show.

But the person himself is only grateful. Bam Adebayo thanked God and his family for giving him the will to achieve something memorable. He stayed “locked in” the whole time. It was only once he saw 83 near his name that the Heat star started feeling “lightheaded”.

“For me, it was just remaining calm and remaining locked in and understanding I can go for something special. Now, I didn’t think it was gonna be 83. But to have this moment is surreal, because like I said, man, to be able to do it at home, in front of my mom, in front of my people, in front of the home fans, this is a mark in history that will forever be remembered,” Adebayo said about his performance.

It’s also important to understand that Bam Adebayo idolised Kobe Bryant. To him, sitting in his company, rather than above him, matters more than anything. The plethora of debates and opinions will start to unleash soon enough. However, no matter what anybody has to say, Adebayo and the Heat won’t care.

Nobody can take this night away from them. And the history books only remember records, not the conversations behind them.