LeBron James’ Business Partner Confirms Sacrifice for Luka Doncic as Lakers Tensions Boil Over

When LeBron James confronts retirement today, his stance is much clearer than in the past. He knows it’s around the corner. That’s why Rich Paul’s statement about his future in LA is drawing so much interest. In this last chapter, the Akron Hammer wants a system built to win immediately. The Lakers, now equipped with Luka Doncic, have the luxury of waiting as a franchise. However, James doesn’t have that time to wait around.

With the Lakers’ current roster, it’s hard to see them be a contender. They did sign Deandre Ayton, but the roster still has holes. So far, all that’s known is LeBron James might spend his final season in Los Angeles soon. But what will his goals be when that time comes in a few months? Steve Nash said it best while they held ‘Mind The Game’ at the Fanatics’ Fanfest.

Nash was asked to provide some valuable advice to the King as he approaches the end. The Suns legend didn’t have much to say except for him to continue doing what he does. “My advice would be continue. And what is that? What is he continuing? We talked about in episode one, it’s about the process for him. It’s about adhering to a standard of trying to get the most out of his game, his body, his mind every single day,” he said on the podcast.

LeBron James has learned to love the preparations it takes to be ready for a season and the various obstacles along the way. But most importantly, James is flexible. He understands that each season is different and will require him to adapt. But Nash particularly admired what he did with Luka Doncic’s sudden arrival to LA.

“One thing I’d also like to say that I really admire about LeBron is the way he adapted this season to playing with Luca. You know? That takes a lot of maturity. It takes a lot of sacrifice. He approached this as a gift and an opportunity to make a team as good as it could possibly be,” Nash said on Mind The Game.

Eventually, his advice was to keep finding the sacrifice. Whether that’s playing off the ball or focusing more on defense, it’s a part of the playbook to make the Lakers the best team they can be. Nash thinks they can be a team that contends for a championship as the “roster builds”.

But does that roster include LeBron James?

The LeBron James trade rumors won’t stop

James holds his future in his hands. Having opted in to his final year, he ensured the leverage of the no-trade clause is retained. Hence, if any action does go through, best believe it would be a decision LeBron James makes. So far, the 40-year-old isn’t pushing the LA front office to find trade partners for him. However, the same can’t be said about teams around the league.

Rich Paul’s statement suggested there is some contrast between the Lakers and James’ goals for the future. That caused intrigue. And according to Dave McMenamin, there have been at least four teams that have contacted the Lakers and James’ representation over a possible trade.

But there’s more.

While Paul’s statement did hint at LeBron James possibly moving, they don’t seem to be in any rush. James still wants to evaluate how the Laker roster shapes up before the season. Additionally, his agent isn’t even looking for any future deals as of right now. Inside, the Lakers believe they still have a chance at competing with the Doncic-James pairing.

Those two names themselves compel a franchise to do whatever it takes to win. Of course, depending on their performance this season, James could be swayed to remain in LA. But all of those questions will be answered during free agency next summer. This year, it’s likely for LeBron James to start the season with the Lakers.